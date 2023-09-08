The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms scored an impressive showing at the recent World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, taking home four medals, including a first-place showing for its 1976 Reserve Gouda with a score of 99.9.

The Unity Township farmstead creamery and dairy also placed second with its cheddar cheese curds, third with its buffalo ranch cheese curds and second with its German-style spreadable quark cheese.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.