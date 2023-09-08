The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms scored an impressive showing at the recent World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, taking home four medals, including a first-place showing for its 1976 Reserve Gouda with a score of 99.9.
The Unity Township farmstead creamery and dairy also placed second with its cheddar cheese curds, third with its buffalo ranch cheese curds and second with its German-style spreadable quark cheese.
“These products are a result of all of the feedback we’ve received at these competitions, especially our plain (cheddar) cheese curds,” said Jason Frye, head cheesemaker at Pleasant Lane Farms. “The buffalo ranch cheese curds won first place there last year, and third place this year, and at a competition like the World Dairy Expo (Championship Dairy Product Contest), you’re really splitting hairs on what might happen from one day to the next with how the judges perceive a product. We’re extremely happy to place with that product in that category.”
Judging was held Aug. 22-24 in Madison, Wisconsin, ahead of the World Dairy Expo scheduled for early October.
“With the plain (cheddar) cheese curds, we’ve been really looking to improve that product over the past year, and we’ve taken feedback from multiple competitions and this is the second time that we’ve received an award in a big competition,” Frye said, noting the cheddar cheese curds also earned a silver medal at the Los Angeles International Cheese Competition earlier this year. “We think we’re on track with these products. Those cheese curds, being recognized for those by the Wisconsin Dairy Producers Association and those judges, that means a lot to us because those guys really know cheese curds.”
Judges for most cheese competitions – including the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest – treat each product as “perfect,” then evaluate the cheese for “aesthetics” and “technical know-how,” Frye said. Judges then impose deductions on each of those scores (aesthetics and technical know-how), then combine the two scores to reach a total.
Out of a possible 100 points, somewhere along the way, Frye said, the 1976 Reserve Gouda lost a mere tenth of a point.
“We won’t actually get the detailed sheet back for another couple of weeks, but that’s how those scores get calculated,” Frye said. “Generally, anything over 95 we’re happy with, but when you get into the 98s and 99s, you’re separating products that are so close. I think second place in that class was 99.7, something like that, so you’re really getting into some pretty tough competition.
“We always say that the cheeses aren’t really competing against each other, they’re being scored on their own merits, then they’re ranked at the end. I guess it just depends on how you look at it.”
Frye’s view is quite clear, however; he refers to the win for the 1976 Reserve Gouda as “huge.”
“That cheese has been knocking on the door at some very big competitions, so for us to finally get it into the first-place category, we’ve had a second with it from the American Cheese Society, so for us to get that big of a score with it at a competition like the World Dairy Expo (Championship Dairy Product Contest), that means a lot for us,” Frye said. “We’re actually going to be entering that cheese into the World Cheese Awards which I believe is in Norway this year. That’s a product we’re very proud of.”
The United States Dairy Export Council sponsors artisan cheesemakers throughout the country, Frye said, and the council foots the bill for entry fees and freight costs from the United States to wherever the international destination is.
“So the only thing that we have to do is make sure that we have a product that we feel is good enough to be in the competition, and pay to have it shipped to whatever the local U.S. consolidation site is,” Frye said. “The United States Dairy Export Council really works hard to get U.S. artisan cheesemakers represented internationally because it can be really expensive to get a wheel of cheese shipped to Norway.”
With a score of 99.9 in the books, Frye said the Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms has long envisioned the 1976 Reserve Gouda as being one of the business’ premier products.
“This has been since day one,” Frye said. “When we started, that was one of the products that we identified early on and we said that we’d love it to be one of our signatures.”
The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms has two “reserve products” with a year designation, Frye said.
The 1795 Reserve Cheddar is named in honor of the year that the Frye family started farming in Westmoreland County.
“And the 1976 Reserve Gouda is for my mom and dad; that’s when they founded this home farm here, so that’s named in honor of when my parents started on this particular farm here in Latrobe (Unity Township),” Frye said. “We’ve been working on that gouda, tweaking it, and it turned out really well for us. It took a second-place finish in the first competition that we put it in and it has scored extremely well every place that we’ve put it.
“We’ve just made small little tweaks here and there, and we’re not done, but we think we have it pretty close to what we think that standard for that product will be moving forward.”
The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms typically enters three or four competitions on a yearly basis.
“We enter the three big competitions every year, which would be the World Dairy Expo (Championship Dairy Product Contest), the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition, and there’s a competition that’s also in Wisconsin that alternates between the United States Championship Cheese Contest and the World Championship Cheese Competition, and that’s hosted in the U.S.,” Frye said. “We always enter those, and we may continue to enter the Los Angeles International Cheese Competition, and there are others that we look to for really specific feedback with the types of judges that they attract. And obviously this year we’re going to enter the World Cheese Awards and see how that goes.”
In addition to the honors at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, the Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms has won awards this year at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the United States Championship Cheese Contest, the Los Angeles International Cheese Competition and the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition.
“These competitions can really make or break small businesses in the cheese world,” Frye said. “The big buyers really look at this, and we believe that one of the reasons we got into Whole Foods nationally was because of winning with these products in these competitions. It really means a lot to us to do that and represent Pennsylvania dairy.”
For more information about the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, category winners and auction, visit the Wisconsin Dairy Producers Association website at wdpa.net or the World Dairy Expo website at worlddairyexpo.com.
Since 1795, the Frye family has been a steward of agriculture in western Pennsylvania.
United States Marine Corps veteran Ralph Frye Jr. and his wife Ann established the current home farm in 1976. Today, Pleasant Lane Farms is still family-owned and operated by their sons Todd, Jason, Chad and their families, along with Craig Deuel and family.
In late 2020, a new creamery was added for the production of artisan farmstead cheese, and in early 2021, a new “smart barn and robotic milking” facility was added to house and milk the 50-plus dairy cows. Milk not processed into cheese is shipped to Turner Dairy in Pittsburgh.
For more information about Pleasant Lane Farms, visit pleasantlanefarms.com.
