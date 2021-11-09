A man riding a motorcycle involved in a crash with a pickup truck Monday evening in Derry Township was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, according to authorities.
The crash reportedly occurred after 5:30 p.m. on Route 981 near Short Cut Road, north of Route 22.
The motorcyclist, who was traveling south suffered significant injuries and was taken to Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. The driver of the pickup truck, which was traveling northbound, was not injured, but “shaken up” in the crash, according to first responders.
Volunteer firefighters from multiple companies cleared the scene within an hour.
The state police are investigating.
