A section of Route 31 in Donegal Township was shut down for several hours Sunday following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 11:30 a.m., according to state police at Greensburg.
One person was reportedly transported by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in critical condition following the crash. Route 31 was closed between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 711 temporarily as traffic was detoured around the crash scene.
