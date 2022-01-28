Coyote (or dog?) broke out from wildlife rehab center

Ten days was enough in captivity for the animal that was captured on Jan. 17, in Fairfield Township.
Yesterday he was on the run after breaking out of a metal cage at Wildlife Works/Mount Pleasant, a sanctuary that’s a satellite of Wildlife Works, Inc., in Youngwood.
He broke the cage, trashed the room he was in, clawed at the walls, chewed through the rubber gasket around a window, pushed the window open and broke through the screen.
Yesterday, volunteers were following footprints in the snow in their search for what’s probably a coyote and initially was believed could be a dog or a mix of the two. DNA tests won’t be back for another week or more.
Maria Dillman, founder of TJ’s Rescue Hideaway in Greensburg, calls it a coyote.
Christina Eyth found the animal and footprints in the snow outside her home. She coaxed him to come into her basement, then posted the find on social media. He was in bad shape with his fur missing and his skin rough with scabs and infections. Dillman saw the posting and connected with Eyth, then drove to her home.
“At this point, Christina believed it to be a dog, probably a feral dog with mange,” Dillman said. “It was shying away from her and was not aggressive. When I got to her house and looked at him, I didn’t think it was a dog. I’ve never seen a dog looking like him.”
Dillman’s husband Nathan was with her, but he is not trained for the rescue techniques that they needed. She went back to pick up Ashley Lutz, her rescue partner from Greensburg, who is experienced in using the catch pole.
They got the animal into an airline crate, headed for the Wildlife Works facility in Mount Pleasant Township and turned him over to Morgan Barron, who is certified to run the licensed rehab center.
It was decided that if it was a coyote, he would remain there until he was healthy enough to be released. If he was a dog, Dillman would take him and rehabilitate him. Blood was drawn to be sent out for a DNA analysis.
“I brought him some chicken and veggies and we scanned him for a microchip,” she said. “He was looking good and bright eyed. Still, he was very timid and non-aggressive. You could tell he wanted nothing to do with any of us. He was scared and wouldn’t even look at us.”
She brought her own dog to the center to see if he had any interest, like a dog would be interested in another dog.
“He looked scared,” Dillman said. “He wouldn’t even look at her, so I took her out immediately.”
The nearly 40-pound animal was recovering. He was eating well. Medical treatment was helping the mange and bacterial infections, and he was getting deworming medication.
But he wanted out.
On Thursday morning, Barron went to the building where he was being kept in isolation and found the room in shambles. There were footprints in the snow outside the window and leading across an open area.
Volunteers from Wildlife Works started looking for him. Dillman and Lutz joined the search.
“He escaped into 200 acres of woods,” Dillman said from the scene yesterday afternoon. “They’re following his footprints and that’s why we have trackers in the woods.”
Beth Shoaf, founder of Wildlife Works, noted that the volunteers were dealing with heavy underbrush and fields that have gone to seed.
“They lost his trail pretty quickly,” she told the Bulletin. “But to continue beating the bushes for this guy is really going to make matters worse. Coyotes are smart and they are stealthy. If you have a line of people beating the bushes, he will know and he will keep moving away and moving away. All that’s going to do is to drive him away. But we haven’t given up.”
Traps have been set and trail cams have been placed to pick up possible sightings.
The rehab center is located between Norvelt and Mount Pleasant Area High School. People in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the coyote, but are cautioned to not chase him nor try to capture him, both for their own safety and for his.
“If someone thinks they see him, they need to contact us immediately,” Shoaf said.
The number is 724-925-6862.
“This whole thing has gained such media attention and generated so much interest and so much love and support,” she added. “We want to thank everyone for all of that, and we hope that they understand that sometimes things like this happen, and we are as devastated as they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.