As Pennsylvania enters the final month of summer and inches closer to the start of school in most counties, coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
Nine western Pennsylvania counties are currently experiencing “substantial” levels of COVID-19 transmission, which places the counties under federal recommendations calling for people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear masks indoors. The counties include Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington, Armstrong, Clarion and Somerset.
Westmoreland County, however, still remains in the “moderate” category, according to the latest data released from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fayette and Greene counties join Westmoreland County in the moderate tier.
The CDC has four tiers of COVID-19 transmission — low, moderate, substantial and high.
Recently updated masking guidelines released by the CDC recommends that everyone, those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, wear masks indoors in counties where transmission is considered substantial or high.
While the state Department of Health encourages all Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidelines regarding masks, it hasn’t reinstituted a mask mandate, according to a statement released by spokeswoman Maggin Barton on Monday.
Instead, health officials are focusing on vaccines, citing a strong correlation between increased COVID-19 vaccination rates and lower case counts.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of eligible Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Barton said.
In Westmoreland County, there have been 126 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days with only one death, according to the CDC. The CDC reports only six COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the county and of those only one is in ICU. No patients are currently on a ventilator, according to the report.
Vaccinations, according to health officials, and especially vaccination of high risk individuals, remain the priority.
Approximately, 50% of the county’s 348,899 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 45% of the population fully vaccinated.
In Pennsylvania, the latest data from the CDC shows:
- There are 6.72 million fully vaccinated people in the state, accounting for 53% of the population. An additional 1.69 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 14.6 million shots have been put into 8.4 million arms, or 66% of the state’s residents.
- The CDC’s numbers show that more Pennsylvanians have decided to start their vaccination efforts, with 53,762 receiving their first shot in the past week. The average number of first shots being administered per day has increased 24.2% to 12,907 in the last seven days. Vaccinations are tracked by the CDC by residency, no matter where or by whom the shot is administered.
- Statewide, the Department of Health reported 913 additional coronavirus cases on Monday, and a total of 2,106 over the weekend for a three-day total of 3,019.
- The state’s 53.5 population-adjusted case rate lands Pennsylvania as the sixth lowest among U.S. states and District of Columbia, less than one-tenth the rate of 620 seen in Louisiana, according to data from the CDC. The top five states are Louisiana, Florida (516), Arkansas (424), Mississippi (307) and Missouri (295).
- The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 978 on Monday, up 75% from a week ago, and more than five times than the average daily case rate of 185 reported 30 days ago.
- To date, there have been 1.23 million infections statewide.
- In the state, only Crawford County is currently listed in the “high” tier of COVID-19 transmission. Fulton and Tioga counties are the only two counties experiencing “low” levels of the virus.
