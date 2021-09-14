The regularly scheduled meeting of Latrobe City Council Monday was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among workers at the Latrobe municipal building.
According to the city, the meeting will be rescheduled for Sept. 27 with the regularly scheduled agenda preparation session for October’s meeting held immediately following the voting meeting.
Although it is unknown just how many workers have been affected, the municipal building was closed for a few days last week, according to safety protocols and so the building could be cleaned and disinfected.
According to the police, the building has once again opened for business, but visitors are now required to wear a mask upon entering.
When council reconvenes, the agenda includes a list of projects and expenditures related to pandemic recovery dollars, including the awarding of a contract for the replacement of a sidewalk at the rear of Adams Memorial Library.
Also, council is seeking bids for a supplemental paving program and for upgrading downtown surveillance cameras and software to use to conduct virtual meetings.
None of the businesses to be conducted Monday was of a timely manner, so those items will be handled at the Sept. 27 meeting.
