Couple finds love with Laurel Highlands Pour Tour

Earl Stillwagon and Michele Leighty shared many special moments while visiting craft beverage makers as part of the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 2.0, and they look to toast their upcoming marriage as part of Pour Tour 3.0, which launched in January.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Michele Leighty collected a lot more than stickers during the Laurel Highlands Pour Tour 2.0.

The Bear Rocks native found her true love while visiting craft beverage makers in the region.

