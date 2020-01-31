Measures have begun to treat water at Westmoreland Manor after preliminary tests earlier this week revealed the likely presence of the Legionella bacteria in the water at the county nursing home facility.
Westmoreland County solicitor Melissa Guiddy said in a statement the county was notified on Friday, Jan. 24, by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that a possible case of Legionnaires’ disease at the facility was being investigated.
“The county immediately began precaution efforts as a result,” Guiddy said in the statement. “In an abundance of caution, the county is doing active surveillance of any confirmed pneumonia cases.
“This afternoon (Thursday, Jan. 30), Westmoreland Manor received additional direction from the Department of Health to begin remediation. Thermal eradication efforts have begun this afternoon and will continue through Friday evening. Upon completion of the remediation, additional testing will be conducted. All precautions will remain in place until further notice.”
Those precautions include instructions for residents and staff at Westmoreland Manor to avoid drinking the tap water or using it for cleaning or hygiene. The thermal eradication remediation involves heating the water at the facility to kill the bacteria.
“We’re trying to be very proactive about this,” Commissioners Chairman Sean Kertes said.
County commissioners on Thursday said the cost of those remediation measures are still being calculated.
“We are following the required steps and we’re treating this like there are positive findings so no one is harmed,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
County officials said there is no indication that residents or staff at the facility have been placed in danger. Legionnaires’ disease is only spread through consumption of water tainted with the bacteria and isn’t spread from person to person.
The county will test water at Westmoreland County Prison, the county’s juvenile detention center, forensic center and other facilities located on the same campus as Westmoreland Manor, and water at the nearby Hempfield Towers apartment building will also be tested, according to county officials.
