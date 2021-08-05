The 2022 cycle of the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant program will open applications to Westmoreland County tourism businesses on Sept. 1.
To help guide tourism-based business owners and their representatives through the grant writing process, GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s destination marketing organization, has created a helpful grant writing video. The video is available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
Tourism grant criteria, guidelines and applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants on Sept. 1. Completed applications will be due by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Applications will be accepted for capital and marketing grants. To be considered for funding, applications must be submitted online. Printed applications will not be accepted. Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are required to have a 25% cash match or a 12.5% cash match and 12.5% in-kind match.
Grants will be awarded in early December and must be spent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
The annual Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program is funded by revenues generated by the county hotel room tax. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the grant review committee and administered by the Westmoreland County Commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands.
Since the program’s inception, more than $5.8 million has been awarded in tourism grants.
