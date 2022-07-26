Players, coaches, media and die-hard fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will head to St. Vincent College in Unity Township this week to attend the first training camp in three years, but they aren’t the only ones.
Westmoreland County’s park police will also have a presence at camp based on an agreement between the county and the organization, which the county commissioners approved Monday at a special meeting.
According to Commissioner Sean Kertes, the park police will have a visible presence at training camp, but will have no arresting power. They will instead provide extra security and will be “patrolling the area.”
If an incident occurs which would require an arrest, state police would be called in, according to Kertes.
Commissioners declined to comment on how many officers will be on hand and if it would be on a daily basis, but did confirm the agreement term is from July 25 through Aug. 19, which is the duration of camp.
In other business, the commissioners authorized the expenditure of funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, including $157,872 to Advizex for a cohesive data protection service subscription and $8,562 to Huckestein Mechanical for the replacement of a rooftop unit at Magisterial District Court 10-3-02 (approved July 14).
Other items approved included:
- Acceptance of the Advizex quote for the subscription with related software and premium support for 36 months and an agreement with LDS Solutions LLC for yearly maintenance in the amount of $4,500 for a term from Aug. 22, 2021 through Aug. 21, 2022 for Information Systems department;
- Agreement for $631.82 grant under the 2020 Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Program of Westmoreland County’s Lead Safe program;
- Acceptance of proposal from Huckestein Mechanical Services LLC (d/b/a CMS Controls) for system support service for the Westmoreland County Prison for a term of three years at $25,120 per year;
- Sale of a property in Fairfield Township from the Repository of Unsold Properties for $500;
- Stipulations of settlement in the tax assessment appeals of Greater Latrobe School District, of property owned by LT Land Inc. in Unity Township for the tax years 2016-2022, and appeal of Mark McCandless, located in Lower Burrell, for tax years 2021 and 2022.
The next Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners meeting is Aug. 16 for an agenda session and Aug. 18 for the regular public meeting.
