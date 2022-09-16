In an effort to not only entice new nurses to the county-run nursing home, but also retain the nurses already employed there, Westmoreland County’s salary board approved a number of hiring incentives Thursday, including sign-on bonuses, pickup shift bonuses and referral bonuses.

The package included upping the sign-on bonus to $7,500 for RN/LPNs and $4,000 for CNAs, starting Sept. 1. A pickup shift bonus of $100 to current nursing staff was also approved, but only goes into effect when the facility’s ratio is projected to fall below the 2.7 level. In addition, the salary board, which is made up of the three county commissioners and controller Jeffrey Balzer, approved a nursing referral bonus of $500 to employees who refer an eligible nursing candidate, payable to the employee 90 days from the referral’s hire date.

