In an effort to not only entice new nurses to the county-run nursing home, but also retain the nurses already employed there, Westmoreland County’s salary board approved a number of hiring incentives Thursday, including sign-on bonuses, pickup shift bonuses and referral bonuses.
The package included upping the sign-on bonus to $7,500 for RN/LPNs and $4,000 for CNAs, starting Sept. 1. A pickup shift bonus of $100 to current nursing staff was also approved, but only goes into effect when the facility’s ratio is projected to fall below the 2.7 level. In addition, the salary board, which is made up of the three county commissioners and controller Jeffrey Balzer, approved a nursing referral bonus of $500 to employees who refer an eligible nursing candidate, payable to the employee 90 days from the referral’s hire date.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said the bonuses are needed at Westmoreland Manor in order for the county to stay competitive with larger health organizations like Excela Health, UPMC and Allegheny Health Network.
“Everybody’s…jockeying for position by taking nurses and paying them a little more here and a little more there so we are trying to stay competitive,” said Kertes.
He added that the county’s main concern is that they continue to adhere to the state-mandated ratio which all nursing homes must uphold. Currently, there are several positions at the manor that are unfilled and while the facility can accommodate up to 407 beds, right now due to staffing issues they are only caring for a little more than half that.
“We don’t have the staff to be fully at the 407 beds. There’s a need for it in Westmoreland County,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher. “Nursing homes are actually calling other nursing homes and asking them to take residents for them because they aren’t able to make the staffing ratio.”
Abby Steele, the director of Westmoreland Manor, confirmed that the facility currently has just 272 residents. These types of bonuses, along with the county benefits package, is just what is needed to attract nurses to the manor, according to Steele.
“The manor needs to stay competitive within the industry, and that is what we are trying to do with the bonus structure,” wrote Steele in an e-mail. “Increasing the bonus, along with our benefits package, which is already very generous, will make the manor more attractive to those looking to gain employment, with the pickup bonus being an incentive for current staff. With every facility in this market continuing to experience challenges, the manor needs to be proactive to continue to have adequate staff to meet our residents’ needs. It’s a great opportunity to start a career and build on it.”
While Westmoreland Manor only has 272 residents, no one has been denied, according to Kertes. And the residents who are currently living at the facility are being cared for with the highest quality of care.
Once upon a time, nursing homes in the area competed for residents; now in the current climate, nursing homes are now competing for employees instead.
