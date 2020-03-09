Westmoreland County will again host free fishing derbies at three county parks this spring, offering trophies and prizes for adults and kids at each event.
The fishing derbies at Mammoth, Northmoreland and Twin Lakes parks are sponsored by the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The free fishing derbies are scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. — on the following dates:
- Mammoth Park, Mount Pleasant Township, April 26. Register at Pavilion No. 12;
- Northmoreland Park, Allegheny Township, May 17. Register at the Activity Center/Boathouse;
- Twin Lakes Park Father’s Day Fishing Derby, Hempfield and Unity townships, June 21. Register at the lower lake boat house.
Participants must have completed registration by noon to be included in door prize drawings. Any participants ages 16 and older must have a current fishing license. For more information, call 724-830-3959.
