Westmoreland County will hold a job fair in February at Westmoreland Mall in an effort to fill more than 200 vacant positions, ranging from correctional officers to nurses at Westmoreland Manor to department clerks.
The fair will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the mall’s Center Court, where on-site interviews will be conducted for dozens of vacant positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.