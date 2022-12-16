The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with Jennifer Hammers Pathology, LLC, to conduct autopsies for the coroner’s office, effectively parting ways with Dr. Cyril Wecht, a renowned forensic pathologist who has worked with the county for 55 years.

The contract, recommended by Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, is for one year, but the county reserves the right to extend the contract for two additional one-year terms with the same terms and conditions.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.