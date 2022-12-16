The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with Jennifer Hammers Pathology, LLC, to conduct autopsies for the coroner’s office, effectively parting ways with Dr. Cyril Wecht, a renowned forensic pathologist who has worked with the county for 55 years.
The contract, recommended by Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, is for one year, but the county reserves the right to extend the contract for two additional one-year terms with the same terms and conditions.
The agreement with Dr. Jennifer Hammers is for an amount of $1,800 per complete medical-legal autopsy. A separate agreement for Hammers to use the autopsy suite/morgue and body receiving area/garage at the coroner’s office was also approved for 12 months commencing Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023. The license fee is $30,000 per term payable in monthly installments of $2,500.
Hammers, 45, of Beaver County, was Wecht’s former assistant in his practice, and broke away to form her own pathology practice when learning of Westmoreland County seeking proposals. Wecht, 92, is a former elected coroner and appointed medical examiner for Allegheny County who gained notoriety for working on several high profile national and international cases throughout his career.
While the commissioners didn’t specifically comment on parting ways with Wecht after such a long time, they did say that Carson followed proper procedures by putting a request for proposals out and in the end it was his decision.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said he is comfortable that Carson did his due diligence and as an elected row officer, it is within his right to operate his office as he sees fit.
In other business, the commissioners also approved an across-the-board raise for non-union employees to offset inflation, including pay raises for all three commissioners.
During the salary board portion of the meeting Thursday, the commissioners, along with Controller Jeffrey Balzer, adopted a new wage scale reflecting a 7.8% increase for all non-union staff starting Jan. 1, 2023; a 5.8% increase to non-union scale and a two-step increase for current employees, and a 5% increase to the temp wage scale.
Kertes said personally, the increases will allow him to continue to give to charities, including the nonprofit organization he helped start, Grow Westmoreland, as well as other local charities.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.