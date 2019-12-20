The Westmoreland County Commissioners, at their final meeting of 2019 on Thursday, approved paying a Delmont woman $45,000 to settle a lawsuit over injuries she claims she suffered after stepping into a groundhog hole at Twin Lakes Park in 2014.
Juliana Artascos in 2016 filed a lawsuit against the county claiming she was injured when she stepped in a hole after paying to park in a 15-acre field at the park during the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival on July 4, 2014.
“As Ms. Artascos was walking to the festival, she stepped into a groundhog hole that was several feet in depth with her left leg. As Juliana’s leg fell into the hole, her forward momentum continued which caused her leg and knee to wrench, resulting in serious and severe injuries to her left leg and knee,” according to court documents.
The lawsuit claimed the county did not properly maintain the area where visitors were charged $5 to park.
Court documents indicate that county officials admitted workers had discovered the hole a day before Artrascos was injured. Workers left a bale of hay over the hole rather than taking more permanent measures to correct the issue, such as filling the hole in with gravel.
Artascos sought damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, medical expenses, lost wages and impairment to her general health and capacity to enjoy a normal lifestyle.
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- Awarding the bid for Adult Probation and Drug Treatment Court testing supplies for the term Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021, to Phamatech Laboratories & Diagnostics for $74,346;
- Awarding the bid for the purchase of two cargo vans and one sedan for the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging to Jim Shorkey Ford for $63,290.64;
- Ratifying an agreement with the Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorneys Wage and Policy Committee, effective Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2023;
- A resolution authorizing a cooperation agreement with the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation, the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission and the Latrobe Foundation Inc. concerning the application for a grant under the Budget Offices Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to fund construction and development of the Latrobe Sports & Recreation Complex, which is planned to include a canoe and kayak launch, a dek hockey rink and a dog park on property between the Loyalhanna Creek and Center Drive adjacent to Lawn Rx in Unity Township;
- Rejecting the lone bid for replacement of the kitchen floor at Westmoreland County Prison and authorizing the county controller to re-advertise seeking bids for the project;
- Reappointing Daniel Howard Jr. and Edward A. Sobota to the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority for five-year terms expiring Nov. 30, 2024;
- Appointing Ronald Rohall and Conrad Donovan to the Westmoreland County Conservation District for a four-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024;
- Appointing Doug Chew to a the Westmoreland County Conservation District for a one-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2020;
- Appointing Brian Meridan to the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County for a term expiring Aug. 8, 2023;
- Appointing Gary Beck to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024;
- Appointing Frank Tosto Jr. to the Westmoreland County Transit Authority for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2024;
- Reappointing Ron Gdovic, David Hawk, John Hynes, Joyce Novotny-Prettiman and Dan Vasinko to the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board for terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022;
- Appointing Marquis Smith III to the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022;
- Reappointing Brandon Simpson to the Board of the Regional Trail Corporation for a second three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
