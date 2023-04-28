Although the flu season may be over for us humans, some pet owners have recently found their dogs impacted by the rare canine influenza virus.

Canine influenza is caused by two Type A strains of the virus – H3N8 and H3N2 – and is different from the viruses that cause influenza in people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strains that affect dogs cannot infect humans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.