Although the flu season may be over for us humans, some pet owners have recently found their dogs impacted by the rare canine influenza virus.
Canine influenza is caused by two Type A strains of the virus – H3N8 and H3N2 – and is different from the viruses that cause influenza in people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strains that affect dogs cannot infect humans.
Commonly referred to as dog flu, the number of dogs confirmed to be infected is typically low but has been on the rise over the past decade.
The symptoms are usually mild and may include flu-like symptoms. Most common are coughing, retching and decreased appetite. In more severe cases, the dog may develop a fever or pneumonia.
Dr. Henry “Hank” Croft Jr., chief of staff at Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic in Stahlstown, said the key to keeping pets safe is prevention.
“Watch where you go, what you do and who you’re around,” Croft said.
Common areas where dogs may come into contact with the virus include dog parks, dog shows or daycare facilities.
The virus can also be spread at veterinarian offices, but Croft, who’s had his practice for over 40 years, said many clinics have procedures in place for reducing exposure to the virus during visits.
“Anything with a cough is treated outside, similar to COVID,” Croft said. “We’re very cautious, especially with our older and younger dogs, and those who’ve had surgery.”
Westmoreland County hadn’t seen any cases of dog flu until earlier this month. Croft said he is aware of about a dozen confirmed cases in the county, including a suspected case being treated at his clinic. Croft and other local veterinarians have been talking regularly, trying to keep track of the virus spread.
Croft said he believed the spread might be slowing down.
“Like a forest fire that dies down, there could still be some embers in the corners,” Croft said.
But identifying dog flu has been difficult, he said. When cases started appearing in Westmoreland County, many, like Croft, thought it was kennel cough – another highly infectious respiratory disease commonly spread at dog kennels.
But when the coughs wouldn’t go away, veterinarians began looking at other causes.
Croft said testing for canine influenza isn’t part of routine testing. Testing is done by swabbing the eye, nose or mouth of the dog and can be challenging to get at times, Croft said.
“If you remember the (nasal) swabs that were done for COVID, imagine that but on a dog,” he said.
There is also a vaccine for canine influenza as well, but it’s not part of other routine vaccines like those for rabies. Dogs who get the vaccine – a two-shot dose followed by a yearly shot – are usually those that travel a lot and participate in dog shows.
But with this recent outbreak, getting the vaccine has been difficult, Croft said. His clinic is still waiting for its most recent order of the vaccine to arrive.
The cost of the vaccine can vary depending on who sells it, but the price is comparable to other canine vaccines, Croft said.
Although not a mandated vaccine in dogs nor required by facilities that house or host dogs, Croft thinks this recent outbreak could be a “wake-up call,” he said.
“I’m sure we will be addressing it in the future with clients so we don’t run into this again in the future,” Croft said.
