Westmoreland County is in urgent need of poll workers for the June 2 primary.
County officials on Saturday posted to the county website that poll workers are needed to fill positions in Derry Township, Irwin Borough, North Huntingdon Township, Penn Township, Salem Township, Sewickley Township and Sutersville Borough. Poll workers receive training in advance of the election and are paid between $95 and $130 for the day.
Those interested can apply online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/FormCenter/Elections-7/Poll-Worker-39 or by calling 724-830-3564.
