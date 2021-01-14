Westmoreland County is seeking applicants to fill the position of deputy director of elections in the county’s Elections Bureau.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 20.
The Elections Bureau operated without a deputy director leading up to and following a Nov. 3 general election that saw a record 81% voter turnout and included new challenges for the department posed by the implementation of mail-in ballots.
According to the job posting on the county’s website, the deputy director position “is to assist in the management of the County Election Bureau; plans, directs, coordinates registration of voters; and certifies election results while adhering to all federal and state regulations.”
The county is seeking applicants with one to three years of work experience involving elections, computers and knowledge of Election Code. A degree in computer science or a related field is preferred, according to the job listing.
Candidates for the position must live in Westmoreland County or establish residency in the county within 180 days of being hired and maintain residency throughout their employment.
Resumes, cover letters, and salary requirements should be sent to Alexis Bevan, Director of Human Resources, 2 N. Main Street Suite 108, Greensburg, PA 15601 or abevan@co.westmoreland.pa.us. E-mailed applications must include “Deputy Director of Elections” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.