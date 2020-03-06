The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved a new four-year agreement with the unions representing more than 640 county employees and awarded pay raises for non-union employees.
The deal with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 668 and SEIU Healthcare PA runs through Dec. 31, 2023. and includes annual pay increases averaging 2% according to Amanda Bernard, director of the county’s human resources department. The agreement is set to cost the county about $2.2 million over the course of four years. The county’s previous contract with the unions expired at the end of December.
The contract also included bigger first-year raises for registered nurses ($1.50 per hour) and telecommunication officers ($2 per hour), Bernard said, to help the county with the challenges of filling those positions.
The deal also increases healthcare premiums and co-payments, and for the first time institutes a surcharge of $25 per month on employees who are regular users of tobacco products. The county implemented the same tobacco surcharge in 2018 for non-union staff.
The commissioners in their roles as the county’s salary board also approved 1.35% raises for the county’s 482 non-union employees. The non-union raises will cost the county about $165,000 this year, the commissioners said.
Those pay increases had been budgeted for when the previous board of commissioners approved the 2020 budget, the commissioners noted.
“We wish it was more but, with our budgetary issues, that’s all we could do,” Commissioners Chairman Sean Kertes said of the raises.
In other business, the commissioners approved a 2020 annual tourism plan between the county and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.
The tourism plan uses money generated by a 5% hotel tax applied to room rates in the county. The county in 2016 increased the hotel tax from 3% and stipulated the additional revenue must be earmarked for tourism-related projects.
The 2020 plan includes more than $834,000 in new projects but holds a significant amount of hotel tax money in reserve to fund a planned marketing plan for the county.
“It’s not a huge number this year, but we are trying to save money for a marketing plan,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
Among the planned expenditures are upgrades to playground equipment at county parks, renovations at Northmoreland Park, funding for the annual Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park, money for musical performances at the county’s parks, and the purchase of “aqua-trikes” — pedal-powered aquatic vehicles that resemble big-wheeled tricycles — for Twin Lakes Park.
The tourism plan leaves roughly $1 million in reserve for a planned marketing campaign to promote the county as a tourism destination.
“We want to find the best way to market Westmoreland County,” Kertes said, noting television, radio and billboard advertisements could be part of the campaign. “We’ve always discussed bringing people into Westmoreland County and we have to show our assets we have here.”
Commissioner Doug Chew suggested the marketing campaign could also include a new county logo and slogan.
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Purchasing a pair of Model DS450 High Speed Digital image Scanners from Election Systems & Software at state CoSTARS pricing of $94,275. Commissioners said the scanners will be used to process election ballots submitted through the mail under state election reforms enacted last year and 60% of the cost can be reimbursed through a state grant program;
- Reappointing Patricia Quatrini, Donald Graham and Kathleen Daniele to the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board for three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023;
- Appointing Alan Blahovec and Scott Labay to the Local Emergency Planning Committee;
- Appointing Dennis Daley to the Behavioral Health/Developmental Services/Early Intervention Advisory Board for a term expiring Dec. 31.
