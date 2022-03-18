Who let the dogs out?
While Westmoreland County Commissioner meetings often attract department heads and county employees from throughout the courthouse, two employees stole the show at Thursday's public meeting.
Park Police K-9 Rex, who is retiring, and his brother at home, K-9 Rico, the county's newest employee, were in attendance for a couple of proclamations honoring Rex's retirement and Rico's employment.
From the commissioners' newly renovated meeting room, Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said she was thrilled to present the proclamation to her "favorite county employees."
Eleven-year-old Rex was honored for serving the county for a decade, since he was a puppy. His service duties through the years included dignitary details, bomb threats, subject tracking, fun detection and criminal apprehension.
"Rex has served Westmoreland County with dedication and has been a great coworker to fellow Park Police employees," said Cerilli Thrasher. "We thank and recognize Rex for giving so much back to Westmoreland County. Rex will enjoy his well-deserved retirement at home with his handler, Park Police patrolman William Meyers. Good boy, Rex."
For the occasion, Rex was dressed to the nines in a dress shirt and tie, and snapped to attention every time he heard his name. Since he was not working, Rex spent time greeting not only the commissioners, but many of those in attendance at the event.
Rico was on the clock and was all business for the proclamation presentation, standing with Meyers, who is also his handler.
Thrasher said that K-9 Rico, who is just 1 year old, came from Germany.
Rico and his handler recently completed an intensive three-month training program at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police K-9 Training Academy, where they became certified in explosives detection, gun detection, subject tracking and criminal apprehension.
"Rico and Patrolman Meyers are looking forward to serving the county for many years to come," added Thrasher.
Rex was happy to pass the torch — or bone, as it seems — to Rico, who is not only his replacement but his brother at home, living with the Meyers family.
"Maybe K-9 Rico can learn some tricks of the trade from retiring K-9 Rex, who is also his brother at home," said Thrasher.
Thrasher also presented the four-legged county employees with gifts from her own 8-pound Yorkie, Zoe Meatball.
Prior to the proclamation, the commissioners also took time to honor the county public works crew, which completed the renovation of the commissioners' public meeting room on time and at a fraction of the cost.
According to Commissioner Sean Kertes, the public works crew were able to update the room, which saved the county an estimated $50,000.
"They went above and beyond on this room," said Kertes.
The crew, which was in attendance at the meeting, started demolition on Feb. 1, and completed work on March 9. In fact, Kertes said only one regularly scheduled commissioners meeting had to be held at another location.
"Challenges were met along the way, but were resolved — from carpentry to electrical installation," said Kertes.
Updates in the room included a new stage, built by the crew so it stayed in-house. If an outside crew would've been tasked with the job, it could've cost $25,000, but the public works crew did it for just $5,000.
Other updates included painting, new carpeting, the stage and platform work to make it Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, new LED lights and energy power savings updates.
"I praise this public works crew for meeting the deadline on time," added Kertes.
The county is still awaiting new chairs and microphones for the room, which have been ordered but haven’t arrived yet.
