Westmoreland County’s property tax rate is set to increase for the first time since 2005 after the county commissioners on Thursday approved a resolution setting the tax rate a half-mill higher than it’s been for the past 14 years.
Even with the 2.38% tax increase generating roughly $1.86 million in new revenue, the final 2020 budget the commissioners adopted Thursday shows a substantial deficit between revenues and expenditures that could nearly deplete the county’s fund balance.
The commissioners also approved borrowing $10 million in the form of a tax and revenue anticipation note from First National Bank to help the county pay its bills at the start of 2020 until taxes and other revenues come in.
The county’s general fund is set to see an opening fund balance of $12.5 million shrink below $7 million by the end of 2020 to cover the shortfall, according to the adopted 2020 budget. The majority of the county’s fund balance is classified as non-spendable, restricted, already committed or already assigned. Under the adopted budget, the county’s unassigned fund balance in the general fund will dwindle from $5.8 million to just $267,304 heading into 2021.
Since 2015, the county’s fund balance has declined steadily from more than $56 million to a projection of $7 million at the end of 2020.
The $5.5-million deficit in the adopted 2020 spending plan was a sizable reduction from a $9.3-million shortfall in the proposed budget presented last month.
County finance director Meghan McCandless said the deficit was reduced through the tax increase as well as the addition of anticipated revenue of $1.5 million from the sale of 110 acres of vacant land in Hempfield Township to the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation.
While projected revenues increased since the proposed budget, so did anticipated expenditures.
McCandless noted $511,800 needed to be added to the “fringe benefits” category in the budget for an increase in the Annual Retirement Contribution to reflect a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.3% for retirees that was approved during a county retirement board meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting. That increase in expenditures was partially offset by $373,724 in savings after several vacant positions that had been budgeted for were left unfunded in the adopted budget.
Votes pertaining to the tax rate, tax anticipation note and 2020 budget passed by a 2-1 margin. Commissioners chairwoman Gina Cerilli and retiring Commissioner Charles Anderson approved the motions while outgoing Commissioner Ted Kopas opposed.
“I’ve worked nine years to prevent a tax increase, and I’m certainly not going to do it now. I think it’s the wrong approach at the wrong time,” Kopas said.
Kopas was unsuccessful in November’s general election in his campaign for a third full term as commissioner.
Cerilli and Anderson called the tax hike, which will cause the average county taxpayer’s property tax bill to increase by a little more than $10, necessary as a last resort to balance the 2020 budget while maintaining the current level of county services.
“The people of Westmoreland County expect to get services, so in order to maintain those services, we’ve cut pretty much everything we can,” Anderson said. “...In order to keep the lights on and the services coming that people expect, we need to have this additional revenue source. Now, we worked very hard over this last month to see what we could do and how we could convert this, because nobody wants to raise taxes, but it’s necessary.”
“This tax increase is the minimum we could do,” to balance the budget and maintain services, Anderson added. “We’re not trying to get a Cadillac out there. We’re trying to maintain the best we can do with the least amount of money. This tax increase on an average is about $10.48 over a year, which comes out to about 3 cents a day or less than that for the average taxpayer.”
Cerilli said while the county is hopeful that projected revenue streams from a potential settlement in the county’s lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid painkillers and the planned $150 million Live! Casino, which is expected to open next year at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, the county can’t count on that revenue when crafting its budget.
“Right now we have our backs against a wall because we have to pass a budget by Dec. 31,” Cerilli said.
Cerilli said as part of the adopted budget, the county’s non-union employees will not receive pay raises in 2020.
“We’re raising taxes this year so we’re not giving out raises,” she said.
The commissioners and other elected officials will get 1.94 % cost-of-living raises next year, which are determined by changes to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
Last year’s final budget marked the 14th consecutive year the county had managed to hold the line on property tax rates at 20.99 mills. The county’s last property tax rate increase came in 2005 with a 4-mill increase.
The average Westmoreland County taxpayer paid $440.09 per year in county taxes under the previous tax rate, or $20.96 per mill annually. Each mill generates $3,958,214 in revenue for the county.
Budget forecasting projections in the adopted 2020 budget include a 3-mill tax increase in 2021, although the budget publication notes that the projection is “not indicative of commissioners’ plans for restoring revenues and/or cutting expenditures, but a budget forecast to indicate that fund balance levels are expected to fall below the recommended unrestricted threshold and will likely need to be restored.”
Cerilli is the only member of the board of commissioners who will be serving again next year. Republicans Sean Kertes and Doug Chew will join the board next month and could push to reopen the budget and rescind the tax hike.
Chew, prior to the commissioners’ official adoption of the 2020 budget, was critical of the spending plan and accompanying tax increase.
“This tax increase hurts our fixed-income seniors, decreases job creation, and pushes our residents into our neighboring counties,” Chew said in a statement released Tuesday. “There are no-bid contracts that could be renegotiated or terminated. The expensive voting machine contract could be stopped... No stone should be left unturned, and we should not ask our neighbors for one more penny until we do this review.”
Cerilli following Thursday’s meeting said she was open to re-examining the 2020 budget after Kertes and Chew are sworn in.
“I look forward to opening it with the new board and seeing if we can make any cuts,” Cerilli said. “Unfortunately, the only place I think we’ll be able to make cuts is outside agencies, and I would not be in favor of that because of the economic development impact it would have. It would also have an impact on our youth, on our workforce development and on our senior citizens.”
Contributions to partnering agencies total a little more than $9.5 million in the adopted 2020 budget. Money allocated to Westmoreland County Community College and the Westmoreland County Airport Authority represents the majority of that figure at a combined $6.3 million. Partnering agencies received level funding compared to 2019 in the 2020 budget unless they reduced their requests. Overall, total allocations to outside agencies decreased by nearly $26,000 for the 2020 budget compared to 2019.
