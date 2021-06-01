As Pennsylvania lifted its coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions as of Memorial Day, Westmoreland County on Sunday added the fewest new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Sept. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county reported 34 new cases over the weekend, including 18 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and five on Sunday — the fewest in nearly nine months, according to the state department of health.
The state’s mask order will also be removed June 28 or when 70% of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated.
With the 34 new cases reported in Westmoreland County over the weekend, the county’s case total since the start of the pandemic climbed to 34,109. Of the county’s case total, 22,974 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,135 are considered probable cases. There have been 99,507 negative tests so far in the county.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county over the weekend, as the county’s total since the start of the pandemic remained at 766, according to the state health department.
The statewide coronavirus case total since the start of the pandemic eclipse 1.2 million — with 1,202,179 reported as of Monday’s update to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,007,707 confirmed cases in the state and 194,472 probable cases. So far, 4,594,728 people in the state have tested negative for coronavirus.
The state Department of Health is reporting a statewide death total of 27,214, an increase of 51 since Thursday’s total.
More than 10.57 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
Last Wednesday, the state passed a “significant milestone,” with 70% of adults in the state having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
As of Monday’s update, 53.5% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 136,276 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 34,892 are considered partially covered.
As of Thursday’s update, 4,695,029 people statewide were considered full vaccinations while another 1,574,190 were considered partially covered.
There are currently 1,028 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the state Department of Health. Of those patients, 257 are in the ICU, with 139 on ventilators.
