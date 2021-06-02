There were 20 new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths in Westmoreland County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The county’s case total since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 34,129. Of the county’s case total, 22,977 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,152 are considered probable cases. There have been 99,563 negative tests so far in the county.
With no new deaths reported Tuesday — and none since Friday — the county’s total remains at 766 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department.
Pennsylvania added 684 cases Tuesday, as the total since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,202,863, per the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,008,119 confirmed cases in the state and 194,744 probable cases. So far, 4,604,962 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday statewide as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. The statewide death total since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 27,214.
Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
The Department of Health will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 10.58 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 136,347 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 34,917 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 54.4% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Thursday’s update, 4,699,696 people statewide were considered fully-vaccinated while another 1,574,073 were considered partially covered.
Hospitalizations due to the virus continue to fall, as well.
There are currently 989 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the state Department of Health. Of those patients, 248 are in the ICU, with 140 on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, there were 15 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.
