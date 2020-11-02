The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau issued a reminder to voters of the options available for casting ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to a news release issued by the county, voters who did not request a mail-in or absentee ballot must go to the polls to vote on Tuesday.
Voters who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot before the legal deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, but who haven’t received one, lost their ballot or changed their mind about voting by mail can still vote in person on Nov. 3 at their normal polling location, or go to the Elections Bureau office for a replacement.
If a voter who previously applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot goes to the Election Bureau office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 North Main St., Greensburg, for a replacement, the original ballot will be voided in the voter system and a new ballot will be issued.
The voter would then complete the re-issued ballot, either immediately or at home, and return it to the Election Bureau in person, by mail or at a drop box location.
Voters who applied a mail-in or absentee ballot can still vote in person at their polling places.
Those who receive a ballot packet prior to Election Day should bring the entire ballot packet — the ballot and all envelopes — to their polling place, where they will be directed to sign a declaration confirming they wish to surrender the mail-in or absentee ballot and vote in person and certifying that they have not previously voted in this election. After surrendering their mail-in/absentee ballot and envelopes, the voter will be able to vote using one of the voting machines at the polling location.
Voters who have not received their mail-in/absentee ballots by Election Day, or those who do not surrender their ballot packet or sign the declaration can only vote at their polling location using a paper, provisional ballot.
Voters can find out if their provisional ballot was counted, partially counted or not counted beginning seven days after the election. Voters whose provisional ballot was not counted can find out the reason it wasn’t counted by checking online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/ProvisionalBallotSearch.aspx or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-867-3772).
According to the Westmoreland County website, as of the end of the day Sunday, Nov. 1, a total of 76,228 mail-in or absentee ballots had been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service to be mailed out to Westmoreland County voters. A total of 57,338 mail-in or absentee ballots (75%) had been received by the Elections Bureau as of the end of the day Sunday.
A mail-in ballot drop box will remain available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Main Street in Greensburg through Election Day.
According to the county’s news release, the county intends to start to pre-canvass at 7 a.m. on Election Day, with unofficial preliminary results of the pre-canvassing to be reported at 8 p.m. that day.
“At midnight, the county will release additional results and evaluate the number of ballots remaining as part of the pre-canvass,” according to the news release.
The Election Bureau and its call center will be open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day despite the county learning of a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case within the office on Saturday, Oct. 31.
According to a news release from the county, the last time the individual who tested positive for coronavirus was in the Elections Bureau office was Wednesday, Oct. 28, and that individual is following quarantine recommendations. The county is conducting contact tracing and the Election Bureau office is “disinfected daily with rigorous protocols,” according to the news release, “including full-office fogging.”
“The office remains open to serve the voters of Westmoreland County with non-exposed employees serving the public and social distancing and other CDC guidelines enforced.”
The Elections Bureau also issued a reminder of updated polling locations for Tuesday’s election.
Westmoreland County’s 307 poll locations will be open for in-person voting on Election Day.
The polling places that have been relocated for the Nov. 3 election include:
- Derry Township Scalp Level — from the Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries to Trinity Lutheran Church, 101 W. 4th Ave.;
- Hempfield New Stanton — from Easy Living Country Estates to New Stanton United Methodist Church, 612 S. Center Ave.;
- New Kensington 4th Precinct, 1st Ward — from St. Joseph Parish Center to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 221 Ridge Ave.;
- New Kensington 7th Precinct, 1st Ward — from Pershing Heights to Valley Junior/Senior High School, 703 Stevenson Blvd.;
- North Huntingdon 1st Precinct, 1st Ward — from Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, 1246 5th St.;
- North Huntingdon 6th Precinct, 2nd Ward — from Friendship Baptist Church to Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, 518 Western Ave.;
- Vandergrift Borough 1st Ward — from Vandergrift Public Library to The Center on Franklin Avenue, 262 Franklin Ave.
For the June 2 primary election, poll workers wore masks in each of the county’s 300-plus voting precincts, and the county recommended that voters don face coverings as well.
The touch-screen computer voting systems were cleaned after each use, and voters were given cotton swabs to use rather than touching the screens with their fingers.
Poll workers also limited the number of voters allowed inside each precinct at one time during the primary election, and asked those waiting outside the precincts to observe social distancing guidelines.
