The Westmoreland County Board of Elections wishes to inform voters that the county has received 38,079 mail-in and absentee ballot applications as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. To date, 37,805 ballot packets have been delivered to the post office for distribution to voters. Of the 37,805 ballots mailed, 28,373 have been returned to date.
Voters may return ballots in two easy methods:
- Return the ballot by USPS mail. All ballots are marked with pre-paid postage.
- Return the ballot in person to the Election Bureau located in Suite 109 of the Westmoreland County Courthouse. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Election day hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two parking spots are reserved on Pennsylvania Avenue specifically for returning ballots.
Ballots must be received by the Westmoreland County Election Bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Ballots received after 8 p.m. will not be counted.
If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot, and you want to vote in person at your precinct, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the declaration outer envelope to your polling place to be spoiled and voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot on the machines.
- If you do not surrender your ballot and declaration envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. When voting a provisional ballot, do not sign the poll book and do follow all directions on the provisional ballot package, including signing twice.
