Westmoreland County commissioners rehired the man who was the former director of the county’s juvenile detention center nearly a decade ago before he left to run the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh.
Rich Gordon served as the Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center from 2013 to 2015. The center includes a 16-bed detention center for juveniles and a shelter for troubled youth that can hold up to eight residents.
Commissioners voted to rehire Gordon at their meeting Wednesday with a salary that is 64% higher than the person he is replacing.
Although county officials had a couple different options, Commissioner Sean Kertes said hiring Gordon was the best direction for the county.
Gordon left the position in 2015 to serve as deputy director of Allegheny County’s 120-bed detention center. He served as the facility’s director from 2017 until last year when the center closed after the state revoked its license following inspections that revealed continual issues with operations.
“This is the best direction to move forward, with Rich Gordon,” said Kertes.
After the closure, Gordon worked as an administrator for Allegheny County’s Children and Youth Services Department.
During the salary board meeting, all three commissioners, along with Controller Jeff Balzer, who also serves as chair of the county’s juvenile detention board, approved Gordon’s salary of $91,800. He is replacing Nicole Kamer, who was named director in August 2020 at a salary of $55,200. She also previously served as the center’s deputy director. Kamer reportedly will stay on as Gordon’s deputy.
Gordon is scheduled to start his new job April 25.
One of Gordon’s top priorities will most likely be bolstering staffing at the facility, which is a definite need, according to commissioners.
“We’re just trying to keep it open. We’re having staffing issues. We have substantially raised wages there,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher.
In addition to Gordon’s hiring, other pay raises approved by the salary board included the wage for summer aide temp positions to $12 per hour and seasonal park worker temp positions to $14.11 per hour. Salaries for the maintenance superintendent and operations manager at the Westmoreland County Prison were also raised by the board.
After the salary board, the board of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. (IDC), consisting of all three commissioners and IDC Executive Director Jason Rigone, met and approved the following:
- Two-year extension to lease for Ryan Moving, LLC for 16,112 square feet of space at Jeannette Industrial Park;
- Option agreement with M&G Realty, Inc. for 21.776 acres at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland in Sewickley Township for $1.524 million;
- Quote from Raimondo Construction Co. for $9,576 for window replacement work at GreenForge in Hempfield Township;
- Lease between the county, the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland and the IDC for county to lease a portion of Suite 700A at Lenox Road in Mt. Pleasant Township to store planning and community development records.
In addition, commissioners approved the following items of note at their regular meeting:
- Agreements between the Area Agency on Aging Center for Community Resources, Westmoreland Manor, Information Age Technologies Inc., Nutrition Inc. and Karen Harouse-Bell for various aging services from July 1 through June 30, 2023;
- Bid of $3.186 million from The Nutrition Group for preparation/delivery of cooked, frozen and fresh meals to senior centers, adult day care centers and satellite sites for the Area Agency on Aging;
- Therapy dog-handler agreement with Cindy Panigall for county court proceedings, contingent on final approval of the president judge and the solicitor;
- Ratification of agreement with state Department of Health, Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention to provide support for a localized overdose fatality review team for the county in an amount not to exceed $10,000;
- Agreements with numerous musical acts for the 2022 Twin Lakes Park Summer Concert Series and Mammoth Fest June 5, and Ray Vasinko, D & R Sound Services, to provide sound for both the concert series and also Mammoth Fest;
- Permission for Westmoreland County Historical Society for relocation of Orphan House log building at Historic Hanna’s Town property from one area to another (no cost to the county);
- Change order extending completion date for Twin Lakes Park Lower Lake retaining wall and walkway rehabilitation by Sanner Masonry & Excavation for 30 days to April 22, due to weather conditions and supply chain issues;
- Bid of $39,544.30 by Galls, LLC for Sheriff Department uniforms from April 1 through Dec. 31, 2022;
- Reappointment of William Bretz, Kathryn Hricenak and Denise Thomas to Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024;
- Acceptance of Diane Heming’s resignation from Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and appointment of Jocelyn Stas to fill her vacancy from April 13 through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Acceptance of John F. Kolonay’s resignation from Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, effective April 30.
Prior to the meeting, the commissioners also issued a number of proclamations, including ones to Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church for its 250th anniversary, 412Thrive Day in Westmoreland County, CASA and Pet Partners in honor of National Therapy Animal Day April 30, National Fair Housing Month — April 2022, Corrections Employee Week — May 1-7, National 911 Education Month and National Public Safety TCO Week — April 10-16, and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Westmoreland County commissioners will meet again Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
