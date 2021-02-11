The Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority is seeking applicants for its Countywide Demolition Program. The program covers much of the cost for demolition of residential and commercial structures that are vacant, abandoned and blighted.
Vacant, abandoned and blighted structures reduce the value of surrounding properties, create unattractive nuisances and demand more in services like police, fire and code enforcement. They also take a toll on the perception of neighborhoods where they exist, according to the Redevelopment Authority.
The demolition program reduces the cost for property owners to demolish structures. Residential structures require a cash match on a sliding scale beginning at as little as $500, while commercial structures require a cash match at a minimum of 50% of the project cost.
Current funding available to the Redevelopment Authority through a Community Development Block Grant could support the demolition of close to 30 structures throughout the county.
Interested and eligible property owners can start the process by completing the demolition application found at https://www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/652/Revitalization. From there, a staff member from the Redevelopment Authority will be in contact to begin the process.
