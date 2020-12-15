As officials at Westmoreland County Prison continue efforts to control a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has infected more than 100 inmates at the Hempfield Township facility, the county’s prison board is looking to hire a new group corrections officers early next year.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew said after Monday’s prison board meeting the county will be planning evaluations of prospective corrections officer candidates next month.
Interim Warden George Lowther said applicants are brought in for an agility test before moving on to interviews. Candidates recommended to the prison board and accepted are then vetted through a background check and drug testing as part of the pre-employment process before starting a four-week training course at the prison. Within a year of employment, new hires are sent for an additional four weeks of Department of Corrections training, Lowther said.
Applications for corrections officer positions, when available, are listed on the county’s website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/94/Job-Opportunities.
While the county is looking to hire new corrections officers, prison officials have been forced to adjust schedules amid a coronavirus outbreak that has affected multiple employees and more than 100 inmates.
Lowther said coronavirus cases at the prison during the recent outbreak have been contained to two housing units, which remain locked down.
There were around eight new positive tests among inmates on those units over the weekend, he said, bringing the total to 114 confirmed inmate cases since the first positive test results on Nov. 25.
“We have a few inmates we’ve moved out of the general population due to underlying health issues and we’ve got them in the medical department,” Lowther said. “As of right now, nobody’s got any major health issues.”
The two units where inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 remain isolated from the general population, he added.
“They’re still on lockdown. We’re giving the inmates recreation, giving them showers, use of telephones and so forth on a daily basis,” Lowther said. He estimated one of the units is likely to remain locked down for another 14 days. On the second unit, the case total has been “holding steady” at 18 through continued testing.
“All the services are being taken to the inmates,” on the affected units, Lowther said. “The inmates aren’t moving through the institution unless it’s necessary.”
It isn’t believed the outbreak is related to an earlier bout with coronavirus that was confined to a single housing unit and about a dozen staff members in October.
The entire prison went on lockdown Oct. 7 after officials learned of two positive coronavirus test results among corrections officers. Shortly thereafter, 11 corrections officers and 45 inmates, all on the same unit, tested positive. Prison officials kept the affected unit locked down for several weeks and prevented the spread of the virus to the rest of the prison.
Two inmates at the prison tested positive for coronavirus over the summer. In both isolated instances, the individuals who tested positive were new arrivals at the facility who had been isolated in quarantine cells and had no contact with other inmates.
In other business Monday, the prison board approved:
- Accepting the resignations of part-time corrections officers Cody Revitsky, effective Dec. 9, and Trevor Brough, effective Dec. 8;
- Terminating the employment of part-time corrections officer Dayton Wolfe, effective Dec. 14;
- Issuing a letter of recommendation in support of the Private Industry Council (PIC);
- Extending by another month an agreement with Global Tel*Link to offer each inmate one free weekly video visit of up to 10 minutes at a rate of $0.60 per minute.
