The Westmoreland County Prison has five new corrections officers after the prison board approved a number of personnel moves on Monday.
Those moves included the hiring of Erik Brummell, Kalyan Campbell, Jacob Bracken and Sydney Murray as new corrections officers, effective March 7.
In addition, the transfer of Peter Sexton as a corrections officer was also approved, effective March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.