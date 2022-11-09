Even before the polls opened Tuesday morning, many voters in Westmoreland County could be found lining up outside to cast their ballot in this year’s midterm election.
Luckily, the short ballot this year appeared to keep lines moving quickly, many judges of election said. Most precincts throughout Westmoreland County had only four races in which to vote.
Over at the township municipal building in Ligonier Township, voters began lining up around 6 a.m., according to Christine O’Leary.
“It’s been a steady stream (of voters) and they have been very polite,” she said.
By 2 p.m. Tuesday, nearly a third of registered voters in the North Ligonier precinct had cast their ballots. O’Leary credited the “good crew” she had working the polling location for keeping the process running smoothly.
At least one person at the precinct had to vote by provisional ballot due to the voter receiving a mail-in ballot but there were no reported machine problems by the afternoon, O’Leary said.
The day was about the same in Derry Borough. Fourth Ward Judge of Election William Snyder said the turnout was a little higher than expected. Most of the confusion for voters entering AV Germano Hall came from not knowing which desk to sign in at as both 3rd and 4th Wards shared the space.
Phyllis Criswall of Derry Township said the voting process “surprised” her with how fast everything went.
“It was perfect, everything went just the way it’s supposed to,” Criswall said.
Dave Almasy, also of Derry Township, said he wanted to “beat the rush” he experienced during the last presidential race. That election saw the line extend out the door and to the parking lot, he said. Almasy arrived at the township municipal building in the afternoon an hour before he did two years ago.
Vote counting continued to be a smooth process at the county level. At the Westmoreland County office, a couple of paper jams and mechanical issues were quickly resolved, according to an email from Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew. By 6:30 p.m. a majority of the paper ballots had been counted.
Over in Luzerne County, a paper shortage affected 44 polling sites across the county. A judge extended voting to 10 p.m. at an afternoon hearing.
Across the 9,218 polling places, election workers have been working since 7 a.m. to get results for county and state officials. Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said the workers were “the frontline heroes of our democracy,” who were prioritizing “accuracy over speed.”
“We are grateful for their work ensuring all eligible Pennsylvanians have access to the ballot and that every vote is counted,” Chapman said.
Outside Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe, poll workers could be heard cheering a few times as first-time voters like Megan Kellerman signed the rolls.
Kellerman said she was excited to be a part of the process and do her part “to make a difference.”
“I was interested in the governor race because I felt it directly affected me,” she said.
This year, Kellerman’s attention was on abortion-rights issues but said she wasn’t just looking for the pro-choice candidate.
“I didn’t want to vote for someone who wants to police access to abortion,” she said.
Joyce Graham of Latrobe said while she was also concerned with abortion rights this election, she was worried about the direction the country was heading.
“I’m 67 years old and I’ve never been this scared,” Graham said.
Graham and Stephen Schrum, also of Latrobe, said they believe there has been a “lessening of civility” in the country since the 2020 election.
“I’m very concerned with the future of the country,” Schrum said.
Both followed the governor and United States Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz closely this year. Graham said she really sympathized with Fetterman’s health struggles after his stroke earlier this year because she has aphasia due to a head injury.
“I was sad watching him deal (with his stroke symptoms) but I believe he’s a good man,” Graham said.
Out in Ligonier Township, rising prices were at the top of voters’ priorities when they cast their ballots. Jacob Andrews said the issue he was voting on was increasing health care costs.
“I’m not really rooting for anyone,” Andrews said.
Lou McQuaide said he believed it was “anybody’s game” when in each race but thought economic issues would play a big part this year.
“The cost of everything is up and inflation is high,” McQuaide said.
Second-time voter Ted DeValerio told the Bulletin he was voting to make sure his voice was heard.
DeValerio said he drove back from a job in Columbus, Ohio, to vote in-person with his wife. He previously voted in the 2020 election, hoping for a Donald Trump re-election. That election has made him into a regular voter, he said.
“I didn’t see the point of it now … but it’s important to make sure our votes count,” DeValerio said.
As of Nov. 8 at 11:30 p.m. all 307 Westmoreland County precincts have reported their votes to county officials and unofficial results are expected in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.