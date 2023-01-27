Westmoreland County has laid out its plan for promoting and marketing the county’s tourism assets in 2023 – a year that is probably more significant than past years as it marks Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary.

County commissioners officially approved a memorandum of understanding on Thursday concerning the $2.14 million annual plan between the county and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau (GO Laurel Highlands), the county’s tourism marketing partner.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.