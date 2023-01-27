Westmoreland County has laid out its plan for promoting and marketing the county’s tourism assets in 2023 – a year that is probably more significant than past years as it marks Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary.
County commissioners officially approved a memorandum of understanding on Thursday concerning the $2.14 million annual plan between the county and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau (GO Laurel Highlands), the county’s tourism marketing partner.
One of the top priorities, according to Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, is the county’s parks.
“Our parks are our best asset and will always be a priority,” said Thrasher, who returned to in-person attendance at meetings after a two-month virtual attendance while on maternity leave.
“The plan for tourism dollars aligns with what county residents want,” Commissioner Doug Chew added. “In surveys that established the Comprehensive County Plan, residents voted rural items and outdoor space as the No. 3 most important item for the county. By addressing parks and recreation with tourism dollars, we are following the lead of our constituents.”
The commissioners allocated $15,000 for marketing and promotion for all 10 county parks through newspaper, magazine, radio and online advertising, along with the creation and design of fliers, posters, signage and brochures for not only the parks, but also trail programs and events.
The park and trail assets include Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township; Mammoth Park, Mount Pleasant Township; Northmoreland Park, Allegheny Township; Twin Lakes Park, Hempfield and Unity townships; Bridgeport Dam and Chestnut Ridge Park, both off of state Route 31; Loyalhanna Gorge; Sewickley Creek Wetlands; Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park, east of Greensburg; Historic Hanna’s Town, in Hempfield Township, and Coal and Coke Trail, starting in Mount Pleasant heading west to Scottdale; Five Star Trail connecting Greensburg to Youngwood, continuing to Armbrust; Westmoreland Heritage Trail, connecting Saltsburg to Trafford with stops in Slickville and Delmont; Great Allegheny Passage, with access located at Cedar Creek Park and West Newton, and Little Crabtree Creek Trail, starting in Twin Lakes Park with plans to eventually connect to Crabtree.
The county is entering year three of the launch of a new county brand, including not only a new county logo, so an additional $85,000 has been allocated for Discover Westmoreland marketing to enhance the county as the place to live, work and play. This aligns as a core objective 2.0 with the comprehensive plan. Projects include a dedicated website, image and video content for social media and other campaigns. In addition, relocation kits and continuing to build a social media presence are planned. The first year of the initiative was approved as part of the annual plan for 2020.
With 250th anniversary celebration activities planned each month of the year, a large allocation was authorized in the plan, including the original allocation of $68,000, plus a supplemental allocation of $50,000, $10,000 for administrative costs and funding contingency and $10,000 to the Westmoreland County Historical Society for the 250th exhibit as part of the 250th celebration.
The historical society, Go Laurel Highlands and the county are collaborating on plans for the events, activities and festivities planned for the remarkable anniversary.
While tentative events and activities have been planned for each month, additional plans are continuing to be firmed up. Probably one of the highlights is the “A Westmoreland 250 Birthday Party,” which is being planned for Feb. 26 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, and possibly for Westmoreland Manor residents as well.
Involving the county’s oldest residents is something that’s very important to all of the partners, so activities in February and March at the county’s Centers for Active Adults will also be a part of the celebration. In addition, the team will work with school districts and the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society in Hempfield Township on projects for the 250th, along with existing events and activities that could incorporate the anniversary in their planning.
One of those is the popular March for Parks event in March. Walking participants will receive a logo T-shirt with the brand new Westmoreland 250 in the design. Walkers will also receive a water bottle and Westmoreland 250 sticker. Historical re-enactors from several time periods will be on hand at the March. The event is March 25 and benefits the county’s parks.
For more information on the county’s 250th anniversary celebration, visit www.discoverwestmoreland.com.
In addition, the historical society and Historic Hanna’s Town is also planning a calendar of events for the 250, including a trivia night in February, Township Founder’s Day Commemoration and Opening of the Westmoreland 250 Exhibition in April, Independence Day Celebration and Civil War Weekend in July, Toast the Tour Cocktail Party and Historic House Tour in September and many more regular activities with an anniversary twist throughout the year. For a full calendar of events, visit the society’s website at www.westmorelandhistory.org.
Another Westmoreland 250 event that the commissioners are personally anticipating is the county commissioners’ public meeting June 28, being held at Historic Hanna’s Town. Step back in history and experience local government in the setting where it all began 250 years ago.
In addition, the county is trying to create a map of everything that people love about Westmoreland County for the 250, and is asking for the public’s help. Visit https://smartgrowthpa.org/community-asset-mapping-projects/ where people can add their favorite county assets, and view what others have highlighted as their favorites, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.