The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released a pre-production draft of its new national broadband map in November. This map displays home and business locations and where internet services are available across the United States, as reported by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to the FCC.
Pennsylvania’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is dependent on the accuracy of the map. Westmoreland residents and business owners are encouraged to enter their home or business address to determine whether the information listed on the map is accurate by Jan. 13, 2023. If incorrect or missing data is found, individual challenges can be submitted through the new national broadband map based on location points and broadband availability.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) held listening sessions across the state last week to educate consumers and stakeholders on how to address the challenge process. Recordings of the listening sessions and the presentation which includes instructions on how to submit a challenge are provided on their website. The FCC also has a webpage with instructions on how to submit individual challenges which includes video tutorials.
As part of the Westmoreland Broadband Program, Westmoreland County will be submitting bulk challenges for both availability and locations based on the data compiled from the FCC and collected as part of the Data Collection and Feasibility Study which is currently in the final stages of completion.
To learn more about the program and to keep up to date on the latest progress, visit the program website at westmorelandbroadband.org and join the program mailing list.
Westmoreland County Planning and Development is taking steps to ensure that all residents and businesses in Westmoreland County can connect to high-speed and reliable broadband. Working together with countywide and regional agencies, Westmoreland County is seeking to bridge the gap areas within the county for future infrastructure expansion. This will result in resilient and competitive communities throughout Westmoreland County to ensure both urban and rural communities are properly connected.
