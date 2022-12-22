The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released a pre-production draft of its new national broadband map in November. This map displays home and business locations and where internet services are available across the United States, as reported by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to the FCC.

Pennsylvania’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is dependent on the accuracy of the map. Westmoreland residents and business owners are encouraged to enter their home or business address to determine whether the information listed on the map is accurate by Jan. 13, 2023. If incorrect or missing data is found, individual challenges can be submitted through the new national broadband map based on location points and broadband availability.

