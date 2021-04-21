Westmoreland County Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher defended their role in making a push to seek proposals from interested tenants to fill restaurant space at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, with the current lease with DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse set to expire next year.
At last week’s Westmoreland County Airport Authority meeting, board chairman Paul Puleo said the property committee will put together a request for proposals to lease the restaurant space, which is located upstairs from the Unity Township airport’s terminal area, and includes an adjacent banquet room.
While Chew and Thrasher attended the authority meeting to make their case, the three commissioners also issued a joint news release further expressing their desire to garner interest from any interested operators. The release included remarks from each of the commissioners along with the headline, “Commissioners ask Airport Authority to ‘do the right thing.’”
The commissioners said in the release that they attended the meeting in response to an April 1 memo, written by Louis DePaul, attorney at Pittsburgh-based Eckert Seamans, which noted that “we have also come to understand that the rent currently paid, and to be paid, by DeNunzio’s to lease the facilities is significantly below market. Our client has a strong interest in leasing the facilities and, if it is indeed the case that DeNunzio’s is paying a below-market rate, my client would almost certainly be willing to pay significantly more than DeNunzio’s is currently paying to lease the facilities.”
The client referenced by DePaul was not named in the news release or during last week’s meeting. When asked via email if the interested client was another restaurant or if county officials knew the identity of the client, Chew noted that, to his knowledge, “no one is aware of the client or the client’s occupation or intent.”
Authority solicitor Dan Hewitt said the current restaurant lease dates back to 1995 and has been extended several times, with the current extension a five-year term. The airport dining venue operated as Jimmie Monzo’s Blue Angel from 1977 to 2003, when it was renamed The Beacon, according to Bulletin archives. The lease was transferred to DeNunzio’s in 2004, Hewitt added.
Hewitt said the current lease expires in March 2022 and noted the authority had been in talks with DeNunzio’s regarding another extension. He added that DeNunzio’s is paying roughly $2,000 per month for rent and the same amount for utilities.
In a statement posted on Facebook last week, DeNunzio’s said it was “very excited to have recently signed a new lease to continue operating at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for years to come.” The statement also said the “recently signed (lease) with the airport authority, among other things, doubles the rent. For certain county officials to completely ignore and omit this fact when making public representations on social media and elsewhere about what DeNunzio’s spends on rent only serves to mislead the public and begs the question as to the motive behind such representations.”
Hewitt, however, noted that a lease for the restaurant space is only considered valid upon board approval. The board has yet to take action on a potential lease extension with DeNunzio’s.
“There is no lease until the board approves it,” he said.
In an email to the Bulletin, Thrasher said there are “a lot of misconceptions” among the public regarding the restaurant lease, which has become a hot-button issue on social media.
“This is not political — all three commissioners are in favor of this going out to bid,” she said. “This is public taxpayer property, therefore it needs to be transparent and fair. Any authority that gets taxpayers dollars needs to be transparent and adhere to the same policies that the commissioners do in county business.”
“The commissioners’ main objective is to have the taxpayers best interest in mind by ensuring that the property lease goes for fair market value,” Thrasher added. “Every local business, including the current lessee, deserves a fair opportunity to bid this public property lease. This is not private property, therefore, the highest bidder that meets the specifications should be given the public contract.”
DeNunzio’s, in the statement, accused certain county officials of making “false and inaccurate statements ... about our present and future lease agreements with the airport authority. Beyond being false, these statements and the implications of them are very hurtful to us personally.”
The restaurant moved into the airport long before it became a regional destination and a major economic driver. Spirit Airlines began commercial flights at the facility in February 2011 and according to a 2019 study by the state Bureau of Aviation, the airport boosts the local economy by $226 million annually.
DeNunzio’s noted in the statement that when “we negotiated our current lease in 2004, we invested significantly in the airport by putting roughly $1 million of our own money into capital improvements at the airport. To view the present lease in a vacuum, as certain county officials are inviting the public and others to do, is to say nothing of the additional commitment that we made in the airport. Worse, it is very misleading. (We) committed $1 million to airport at a time when it was largely struggling and being abandoned by U.S. Airways, and we have continued serving the airport and community ever since.”
Chew said he previously wasn’t aware of the upgrades DeNunzio’s had made to the restaurant space.
“Usually, when property or space is offered for lease, the landlord ‘remodels to suit,’ so I felt that I was operating under a reasonable assumption that DeNunzio’s was only paying rent and the airport authority remodeled for them,” he said. “No, I was not aware of the $1 million investment, and it wasn’t mentioned in the letter sent to the commissioners by the law firm representing an unknown person(s).”
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the restaurant has been a good neighbor of the airport through the years.
“It took a lot to get this airport to where it is and (DeNunzio’s) is a part of it,” he said. “We all work together to try to make this thing a success.”
Since taking office in 2016, Thrasher said in email that she has “made it clear that the airport authority needs to maximize their own revenue sources including the restaurant lease and parking. In 2021, the airport authority received $2,781,889 of Westmoreland County general fund money from property taxes.”
“This lease does not expire (until) next year, spring 2022,” she added. “There was no need for the authority to rush it at their last meeting.”
Chew noted that the airport authority board, not the county commissioners, will have the final say in determining who holds the lease in the future.
“The board does not answer to me or any commissioner,” he said.
Added Monzo: “That’s a board decision — and they’ll make the right decision. It’s just a matter of getting through this and we’ll get through it fine.”
