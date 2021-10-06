Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the recipients of more than $12 million in federal grant funding for services and supports designed to improve outcomes for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD), including several from Westmoreland County.
“This grant funding is critically important for courageous individuals who have completed SUD treatment and need support to successfully sustain their recovery,” Wolf said. “These grantees are providing necessary services to deserving Pennsylvanians and ultimately a chance to lead healthy, fulfilled lives. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on individuals and communities across the commonwealth.”
The Wolf administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) will administer funding to grantees to provide employment support services, expand and enhance community recovery supports, and provide supports services to pregnant women and postpartum women in recovery from SUD. The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the SAMHSA Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.
“Throughout the opioid overdose epidemic, we have been focused on keeping our fellow Pennsylvanians alive by ensuring Naloxone is readily available to everyone and expanding access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) throughout the commonwealth. But what happens after an individual completes treatment and doesn’t have the necessary supports for them to succeed?” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These grantees will provide services and supports to give individuals the tools necessary to empower their sustained recovery.”
The funding will be directed to eight organizations commonwealth-wide through grant agreements up to $400,000. Awardees will provide a wide variety of services including vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement and transportation assistance related to employment.
In Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Community Action was awarded $381,272 to provide a variety of services. Other awardees in this category included Educational Data Systems Inc. (Delaware County), $398,737; JEVS Human Services (Philadelphia) $361,539; Life’s Work of Western PA (Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, Greene, Beaver counties), $387,500; Pennsylvania Counseling Services Inc. (Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill, York counties), $400,000; Three Rivers Youth (Allegheny County), $400,000; Unity Recovery (Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester counties), $400,000, and YWCA of Greater Harrisburg (Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry counties), $231,346.
In addition, funding will be directed to four organizations providing community recovery support services, including Sage’s Army in Westmoreland, Fayette, Allegheny and Indiana counties, which will receive $700,000. Other recipients in this category were New Roots Inc. (Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, Carbon counties), $700,000; Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia County), $691,468, and Unity Recovery (Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester counties), $700,000.
The organizations will use the grant funds to expand existing services and develop new programs across a variety of services including delivery of recovery coaching through Certified Recovery Specialists, telephonic supports, education and employment supports, engagement in GED services, life-skills support groups, and delivery of substance-free social activities.
Funding will be directed to 12 organizations through grant agreements up to $599,000. Awardees will provide pregnancy support services or make referrals to address the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with SUD. In addition, these community providers will facilitate or make referrals for outpatient Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and SUD treatment facilities.
Those organizations receiving funding included:
• Wellspan (Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York counties), $590,330;
• Maternity Care Coalition (Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks counties), $392,186;
• Allegheny Health Network (Butler, Erie, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette counties), $583,153;
• Lancaster General Hospital (Lancaster County), $599,143;
• Counseling Management Services (Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York counties), $599,144;
• The Wright Center Medical Group (Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Susquehanna, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Wyoming counties), $598,644;
• Bethany Christian Services of Central PA (Lancaster, Berks counties), $440,872;
• The Foundation for Delaware County (Delaware County), $593,250;
• Family Health Council of Central PA (Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union counties), $532,285;
• Holy Redeemer Health System DBA – Redeemer Health (Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery counties), $599,142;
• Geisinger Clinic (Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union counties), $599,133;
• Center for Community Resources, Inc. (Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington counties), $296,092.
Throughout Wolf’s second term, DDAP is placing a heavy focus on reducing stigma associated with substance use disorder, intensifying primary prevention efforts, strengthening treatment systems, and empowering sustained recovery. The aim of these efforts, laid out in DDAP’s 2019-2022 State Plan, will be to positively influence the knowledge and behavior around the topic of addiction.
For more information on what the administration is doing to combat the opioid crisis, visit pa.gov/opioids.
