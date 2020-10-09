Westmoreland County voters who sought to cast ballots in next month’s general election by mail may experience a delay in receiving their absentee and mail-in ballots, according to a news release issued Thursday by the county.
According to the county statement, the first batch of absentee and mail-in ballot applications was submitted on Oct. 3 to Mid-West Direct, the firm hired by the county to mail out the more than 58,000 ballots. Those ballots were to begin being mailed out Tuesday.
“It has been brought to our attention today (Thursday, Oct. 8) that Mid-West did not send out the ballots on Tuesday as indicated,” according to the statement released by county solicitor Melissa Guiddy.
The county “has been assured” that the company would begin mailing out ballots today, Oct. 9.
“Once Mid-West is able to catch up on the backlog over the weekend, the county expects the process to run smoothly,” the county’s statement said.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners last month approved an agreement to pay Mid-West Direct up to $170,000 to serve as the county’s mail house for the absentee and mail-in ballots.
