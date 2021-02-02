The Westmoreland County Commissioners announced the Westmoreland County Federated Library System has expanded the range of Wi-Fi service at 22 of the county’s 25 public libraries to better serve the public.
Funded by the federal CARES Act through a grant of up to $145,000 from the county, the project boosted the signals of the Wi-Fi networks so that users who are even a football field’s length away can access the internet. Given concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the libraries now offer users increased flexibility for social distancing while connected. During winter, it’s expected that most who take advantage of the expanded range will connect from vehicles in library parking lots.
“Access to the internet is essential now more than ever before,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said. “With many of our residents relying on the internet to work or learn remotely during the pandemic, the extended library Wi-Fi service provides those without home internet access with a safe, free option available at library locations throughout the county.”
With signals reaching up to 328 feet from the hotspots, the project has more than tripled the reach of most of the library Wi-Fi networks. Members of the public can access the networks on smartphones, tablets or laptops by entering their library card number or ZIP code.
Across the U.S., it is estimated that roughly 44 million households do not have a standard broadband connection due to a lack of access or affordability.
“Expanding Wi-Fi service at our county’s public libraries was one way to provide some immediate relief to those in need in Westmoreland County,” Commissioner Doug Chew said. “This is a first-step towards bringing broadband to more locations in Westmoreland County.”
“With the public health crisis requiring people to stay at home as much as possible, broadband access is not only foremost to our safety but to our economic resiliency,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli added.
Closing the digital divide through expanded and enhanced technology infrastructure is one of the top objectives outlined in the county’s comprehensive plan, “Reimagining Our Westmoreland.” The Library Network’s expanded Wi-Fi hotspot project is just one way the county is implementing this objective. The county recently participated in a regional Broadband Feasibility Study to assess current broadband needs and assets and plans to use the study’s information to make informed decisions about increasing broadband capacity.
“This project is the second phase of a larger initiative to update technology infrastructure and install fiber-optic internet at our libraries,” said Cesare Muccari, executive director of the Westmoreland County Federated Library System. “Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Westmoreland County’s public libraries remain committed to providing stellar library services to residents.”
