GREENSBURG – District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli last week announced the official launch of the Handle With Care program in Westmoreland County.
With the collaborative partnerships of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, Highlands Family Center, Arnold Police Department, New Kensington Police Department, New Kensington-Arnold School District, and the generous contributions of the Richard King (RK) Mellon Foundation, the district attorney’s office was able to pilot this program in Westmoreland County.
“We are committed to being a trauma-assumed district attorney’s office,” Ziccarelli said. “I think it’s important to not only prosecute crimes, but try to prevent them as well.”
The Handle With Care program supports children exposed to traumatic events through critical communication between law enforcement, the school district and the Handle With Care team.
This program promotes partnerships aimed at ensuring children, who are exposed to trauma, receive appropriate and immediate intervention to help them feel safe and succeed in life.
Ziccarelli said the inspiration to pilot the program in the New Kensington-Arnold School District was the tragic death of 9-year-old Azuree Charles.
Charles was an elementary student in New Kensington-Arnold School District and was killed in May 2022.
The program itself is simple. A law enforcement officer can send a referral to the school to notify administration and the teacher that a student was exposed to a stressful, traumatic event that could impact their behavior and disrupt their day. That child should then be handled with extra care and compassion to prevent cognitive, behavioral or physical impacts.
Highlands Family Center can provide resources as a response to the situation that child is facing – whether it is food or clothing, counseling or therapy.
This is the first time this national program has been adopted in Westmoreland County and the evidence and research behind the program proves that it works.
Since piloting this program in the New Kensington-Arnold School District a few months ago, roughly 900 students have been indirectly impacted by this program and at least 45 have been directly impacted – with many success stories behind the referrals.
“We know that trauma is poison to a child’s brain,” Ziccarelli said. “So, imagine what repeated trauma is to a child’s brain. We also know the positive interaction with one adult can change the entire trajectory of that child’s life. That’s what Handle With Care does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.