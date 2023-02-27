GREENSBURG – District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli last week announced the official launch of the Handle With Care program in Westmoreland County.

With the collaborative partnerships of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, Highlands Family Center, Arnold Police Department, New Kensington Police Department, New Kensington-Arnold School District, and the generous contributions of the Richard King (RK) Mellon Foundation, the district attorney’s office was able to pilot this program in Westmoreland County.

