A Derry native will serve as Westmoreland County’s newest director of human services after the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners approved the position at its Thursday meeting.
Robert Hamilton, 34, is the executive director of Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that aims to end the cycle of homelessness within the veteran community.
Hamilton, an Army National Guard veteran and former Lower Burrell councilman, said he hopes to bring his knowledge from the public and private sector, along with his personal experiences, to best serve Westmoreland County residents.
“Learning from my own experience, my background, education, my success working in the nonprofit organization, I think we can create a culture of change here,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he’s faced poverty, homelessness and “engaging in the wrong activities” but it allows him to understand the struggles residents have finding and utilizing county resources.
“What I did find was a community of services available to me,” Hamilton said. “They weren’t easy to navigate at the time, but they were there.”
Many residents spoke at Thursday’s meeting during public comment to ask county commissioners to do more for providing mental health services.
Hamilton sees this as a priority when he starts in September.
“We need to address the inadequacies that exist in a broken mental health system across the United States and ensuring here in Westmoreland County, we don’t have those issues,” Hamilton said. “It’s not about receiving minimal services, it’s about receiving the best services possible.”
He said he wants to improve those services through collaboration of resources and county nonprofits.
“I’m not here to tell people how to do their jobs, I’m here to be a resource and an asset to the community,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton will be paid a salary of $127,526.72 a year. His salary is funded by a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. County Commissioner Doug Chew said the county will have to reapply for the grant every year.
Even without the grant, having a director of human services is a priority for the county, Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said.
Chew said the county has about $75 million left in American Rescue Plan Act funds to disburse, some of which could go toward improving mental health services.
“We’re planning on getting that money out as quickly as we can,” Cerilli Thrasher said. “But there’s a lot of things that need to happen behind the scenes to get a proper plan in place.
“Now that we have a director of human services, Rob also would come into those conversations.”
At their meeting, the commissioners approved $25.6 million in spending of ARPA money. $20.4 million will be spent on blighted properties through the Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County and for the Municipal Water and Sewage Program. Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc. will receive $4.4 million as well.
While none of the expenditures will go toward mental health, the commissioners said some ARPA funding will be spent on those services, along with funding from a multi-billion dollar opioid settlement and the $150 million made available in the state’s recently passed budget.
The commissioners also approved combining the director of public works and election bureau positions into one – the director of county operations.
Greg McCloskey was serving as the public works director last year when he was named the interim director of the election bureau.
The new position’s salary will be $120,135.94 a year, a $27,000 increase from McCloskey’s current salary.
McCloskey replaced JoAnn Sebastiani, who was fired in June 2021 after serving less than a year in the position.
Sebastiani filed a lawsuit against the commissioners, claiming she was fired for political reasons, according to court documents.
Both parties held a status conference June 29 where the court granted the commissioners’ motion for a stay in proceedings.
The board announced it held executive sessions July 6, 7 and 12 to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters.
The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners will meet again 10 a.m. Aug. 16 for an agenda session. Its next regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m Aug. 18.
