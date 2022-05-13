Unserved and underserved areas in Westmoreland County are one step closer to having reliable internet service after the county commissioners hired a firm to design and deploy an equitable broadband internet plan on Thursday.
The commissioners voted to award a one-year contract for the plan to Michael Baker International Inc. for $659,170, paid for by the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. Although the contract is for one year of work, the agreement includes four one-year options to renew at an estimate of $368,625 (year 2), $474,445 (year 3), $343,334 (year 4) and $460,000 (year 5).
Bids were opened in early April and reviewed by the Broadband Task Force, which has been meeting monthly to determine a preferred consultant. The task force is comprised of technical professionals, along with other stakeholders throughout the county, including those from healthcare, agriculture, business, education, public safety, nonprofit organizations, municipal and state officials. Now that Michael Baker has been hired, the task force will have a key role in helping develop the broadband internet plan for the county.
The firm will be tasked with ensuring all residents have access to affordable options and digital literacy programs. The work includes:
- Creating an equitable broadband expansion plan;
- Identifying areas in need of an investment in broadband infrastructure, including two early action projects;
- Aid the county in creating a partnership with a private internet provider to expand its services to those target areas.
Other proposals were also received from Big Bang Broadband LLC and Magelilan Advisors.
As a part of the process, Michael Baker will conduct community meetings, gather field data, assist the county with grant funding, engineer potential high-level solutions and provide project management services for the installation of the required infrastructure.
Jason Rigone, director of the county’s planning and development department, issued a press release Thursday, stating that data gathered in the field will be instrumental in providing accurate service data for future funding opportunities and to potentially dispute Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mapping if found to be inaccurate, thus ensuring Westmoreland County has access to the maximum amount of federal funding.
The county’s comprehensive plan, ”Reimagining Our Westmoreland,” released in 2018, identified developing broadband capacity as a priority as the internet has become such an increasingly integral part of every aspect of life.
Since 2020, the county has collaborated with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to identify broadband challenges and opportunities at a regional level.
The pandemic perfectly illustrated why widespread broadband access is important, according to Commissioner Chairman Sean Kertes.
“A good internet connection is essential for many reasons, but ensuring our residents have access to telemedicine is extremely important, especially for the county’s aging population,” said Kertes. “It is also necessary for children and adults to attend school or complete homework, as well as for our residents to access job opportunities or to work from home.”
Commissioner Doug Chew also noted the pandemic’s negative financial impact revealed that it’s appropriate for the county to ensure that good options are out there for residents.
“Not only will the county be looking to get good internet to people and places that do not currently have access, we will also be looking to create affordable options,” said Chew. “It is essential we take a leadership position to close the digital divide and ensure all Westmoreland residents have the same opportunities to prosper.”
As Westmoreland County strives to attract residents and businesses to the area, Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said it’s also important to upgrade broadband access to set the county up for future economic success.
“As we try to entice new residents and businesses to move to the county, having a strong internet connection will make the county more attractive, especially to younger people,” said Thrasher. “Larger firms will have the service they need to open business and create better job opportunities, people will be able to work remotely, and families will be confident that their children will have access to distance learning as well.”
The next steps, now that the county has approved the agreement with Michael Baker, will be going out in the field to gather data and community input, as well as creating a website for the project for transparency and feedback.
