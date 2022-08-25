The Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc., in the past has held educational and informational events for professionals in the fields of addiction and recovery.
This time, their Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday, Aug. 31, will be open to the public. It’s being advertised as a family-friendly event to honor the lives of those lost to overdose, and to “find hope for a brighter tomorrow free of addictions.”
It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pavilion No. 2 at Twin Lakes Park.
“We really wanted to reach out to the general public,” said Breane Minardi, MSW, director of clinical and case management services at the agency based in Monessen. “We want to improve education and awareness, and it’s good to have case management and treatment. But we want people to be aware that this can happen to you. It could be anybody, anyone in your family or in your support network. It doesn’t matter if you are poor or if you are affluent. The disease of addiction doesn’t discriminate and neither does overdose.”
The free outdoor event will include a keynote speaker, food and refreshments, a disc jockey, free T-shirts to the first 100 participants, activities for children, a resource table, free Narcan and training on how to use it, and a memorial display.
“We have 168 flags to put out as a visual commemoration for those who passed away last year from overdoses in Westmoreland County,” Minardi said.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, those numbers were down from 193 in 2017 and 174 in 2016. But the 2021 figures represent a 37% increase from 2020. Last year’s overdose deaths saw the greatest number, 23, in May, with most victims for the year being males between the ages of 31 to 40. Women accounted for 51 cases.
Derry Township and New Kensington topped the list of overdoses with 17 each. Greensburg had nine deaths, Unity Township had eight, Latrobe had seven, Ligonier Township had three, and Derry Borough, Fairfield Township and New Florence each had one overdose death.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021, making it the No. 1 cause of death for Americans age 18 to 45. Although many incidents involve more than one drug, fentanyl tops the list as a growing threat. In 2020, the border patrol seized 4,558 pounds of the deadly synthetic opioid, and in 2021, that more than doubled with 10,586 pounds seized.
“Families don’t tend to come to events like these, so that’s why we are trying to revamp it to attract people who have been touched by overdose,” Minardi said. “It’s not such an easy thing to talk about, especially when there’s so much stigma and a lot of shame about overdosing. People don’t tend to look at it as a chronic disease, and they want to look at it like it’s a choice.”
Resource tables will have information about Narcan, the antidote that blocks the effects of opioids and can restore breathing in two to three minutes. A second dose may be needed for stronger opioids like fentanyl.
There will be training on how to use Narcan, and free Narcan will be available.
“We want people to know that harm reduction is important,” Minardi said. “That means that somebody may not be prepared to go into treatment and totally go that route of abstinence. If that means that somebody is going to continue to use, we want to give them Narcan as the best chance for a positive outcome. You want to do whatever you can to keep that person well and alive until you can engage them to go into treatment.”
She has known people who have overdosed 10 different times and were revived with Narcan, and on the 11th time they decided to go into treatment.
“I’ve heard people ask why we are continuing to waste money to save people by reversing an overdose with this drug,” Minardi said. “It’s because everybody deserves an opportunity to live. You hear people over the scanners responding to the same address, but you don’t hear about the people in recovery who had walked that line and changed their lives and are giving back.”
A number of human services organizations and other county agencies will be represented at the event. There will also be people in recovery.
Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc., provides administration oversight for prevention services in the county. For more information about Overdose Awareness Day, contact Minardi at 724-243-2220, ext. 4450, or email bminardi@wedacinc.org.
