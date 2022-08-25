The Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc., in the past has held educational and informational events for professionals in the fields of addiction and recovery.

This time, their Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday, Aug. 31, will be open to the public. It’s being advertised as a family-friendly event to honor the lives of those lost to overdose, and to “find hope for a brighter tomorrow free of addictions.”

