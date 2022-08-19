The county and 11 of its largest municipalities will share nearly $3 million as part of the first installments paid from a $26 billion national settlement of a federal lawsuit involving opioid drug manufacturers.

Westmoreland County Commissioners approved the installments at their regular meeting Thursday, but don’t yet have a plan for how the funds will be spent. The settlement funds are to be used for opioid treatment and prevention, and for first responders.

