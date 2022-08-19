The county and 11 of its largest municipalities will share nearly $3 million as part of the first installments paid from a $26 billion national settlement of a federal lawsuit involving opioid drug manufacturers.
Westmoreland County Commissioners approved the installments at their regular meeting Thursday, but don’t yet have a plan for how the funds will be spent. The settlement funds are to be used for opioid treatment and prevention, and for first responders.
“Now, we can look at expanding programs and helping out our local municipalities,” said Commissioner Sean Kertes.
Although originally the plan was to have a committee formed and tasked with deciding how to spend the funds, on Thursday, commissioners announced that they would distribute funds to the various municipalities and allow them to make decisions on spending their installment.
According to Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, since the municipalities are so different – some have municipal police forces and some do not – they believe that it was better to allow them to decide on their own.
However, the commissioners did say they will meet with members of the county’s Drug Overdose Task Force to finalize a spending plan for the funds.
The municipalities, which signed on with the county for the settlement, include Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Murrysville, New Kensington, and Derry, Hempfield, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon, Penn, Rostraver and Unity townships.
The county will receive $22 million over the next 17 years. The first installment of more than $1 million is expected by the end of August with the second installment, nearly $2 million, expected to be received some time in the fall.
Another installment then isn’t expected until 2024.
In the past, the county has used grants and other funding sources to obtain drug treatment and prevention services. On Thursday, the commissioners also accepted a state grant of $30,000 to pay for weekend testing services as part of the county’s drug court program. The county also received $167,200 in state funds to pay operating costs and salaries for the task force.
Programs like these and others can be financed through the settlement funds, as well as expanding long-term programs that focus on addiction and prevention.
Last year, the county coroner’s office reported 168 fatal overdoses. Through July 2022, the coroner reports 44 confirmed fatal overdoses with another 15 unconfirmed for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.