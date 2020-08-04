Westmoreland County is seeking candidates for the position of director of the elections bureau months before November’s presidential election after county officials confirmed director Beth Lechman tendered notice of her intention to resign the post she has held since 2016.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that deputy director Scott Sistek will oversee the elections bureau as interim director. The county on Monday posted the director of elections position to its online list of county job openings.
Lechman, 46, of Unity Township, was hired by the county in 1997 as a technology professional and moved to the elections bureau in 2006 as deputy director, serving in that role until taking over as director in 2016.
County officials declined to comment on the reasons for Lechman’s departure.
As director, Lechman helped oversee the county’s transition to new voting machines to meet mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf requiring all counties to have voting equipment in place prior to the 2020 presidential election that is capable of creating a verifiable paper record of ballots.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners in October approved purchasing the new voting machines for $7.1 million.
The new machines, used for the first time in June’s primary election, replaced touch-screen voting systems that had been used in the county since 2005 that do not meet requirements of the mandate.
