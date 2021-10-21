Westmoreland County’s Election Bureau will remain open until 8 p.m. through the Nov. 2 election, officials said.
The additional hours will allow additional time for the office to process mail-in ballot applications and perform other administrative duties.
The office will now open a half hour early at 8 a.m. and remain open a full four hours later than the rest of the courthouse. The office will also be open on weekends until the election.
Officials said extended hours will serve as a complement the drop box program approved last week by county commissioners. A drop box will be available at the courthouse until 8 p.m., every day through Nov. 1. On Election Day, the courthouse drop box will close at 7:30 p.m., but mail-in ballots will continue to be accepted at the Election Bureau office until polls close at 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, drop boxes will be open at locations in Unity Township, Monessen, Murrysville, New Kensington and Youngwood on the two weekends prior to the election.
Election officials said the more than 19,000 no-excuse mail-in ballots were sent out to voters late last week. The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots is Oct. 26.
