The Westmoreland County Elections Bureau is urgently seeking poll workers for the May 18 primary election.
According to the county website, judges of elections are needed for precincts in Greensburg, Monessen, New Kensington, Youngwood, and Hempfield, Mount Pleasant, North Huntingdon, Sewickley and South Huntingdon townships.
Poll workers are also needed at precincts in Allegheny Township, Derry Borough, Hempfield Township, Jeannette, Monessen, North Huntingdon and South Huntingdon townships.
Judges of elections and poll workers must be registered voters in Westmoreland County and must be available to work throughout the day on May 18. Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Judges of elections and poll workers are paid from $95 to $130 for working on Election Day, according to the county website.
A full list of specific precincts where judges of elections and poll workers are needed is available on the county’s website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6734.
For more information or to apply, contact the Elections Bureau at 724-830-3564. Applications can also be submitted online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/FormCenter/Elections-7/Poll-Worker-39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.