The Westmoreland County Democratic Committee will undergo a change in leadership later this month as committee chairwoman Rachel Shaw leaves her role for a position with the state’s Department of Labor and Industry.
Shaw in a news release announced she is set to start work on Monday, Jan. 27, as a mediator for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Bureau of Mediation, vacating her post on the county party committee. The Civil Service Act prohibits civil service employees from holding an elected office for any partisan committee.
Based on the line of succession, and because the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee’s vice chair position is currently vacant, secretary Annie Briscoe was in line to take over as interim chairwoman. Briscoe declined, so treasurer Tara Yokopenic of Unity Township will serve as the committee’s interim chairwoman following Shaw’s departure from the position. Ligonier resident and party committee member Dan Harshberger has been appointed to fill the treasurer vacancy.
“This is a great opportunity for me professionally to advance my career in labor relations,” Shaw said. “It’s bittersweet that taking this position means I will be stepping down from leadership in the county party, but I know the committee is in very capable hands and will continue to do great things in every corner of Westmoreland County.”
Prior to accepting the mediator position with the Department of Labor and Industry, Shaw worked as a business agent for SEIU Local 668.
“Our committee members will be in great hands with Tara as acting chair,” Shaw said. “She already serves the executive committee with dedication, is extremely well-organized and is passionate about advancing equality and democratic values in Westmorland County,”
The county party committee will hold a committee-wide reorganization meeting May 16 to elect a chair and vice chair. The chair is then responsible under the committee’s bylaws for appointing a secretary and treasurer.
“There is no shortage of work to do as advocates in this county,” Shaw said. “Over the last two years, we’ve been building momentum with our dedicated committee members and volunteers. I know our committee will pull through stronger than ever as we look to November.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.