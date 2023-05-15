For the second year, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office is hosting a Law Enforcement Memorial Service during National Police Week to honor our local police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Westmoreland County.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, May 18, at noon at St. Clair Amphitheater in Greensburg.
The service, itself, will include keynote speakers, remarks from local dignitaries, a roll call of our local heroes and a flyover by the State Police Aviation Unit.
Every police officer killed in the line of duty since 1903 will be honored in the service.
While law enforcement agencies from around the county will be present and participating, the public is also invited to attend and pay their respects to our fallen peace officers.
“This annual memorial service is the smallest gesture we can offer those law enforcement officers who gave up their lives to protect their community. They embody the purest form of what a police officer signs up for — to protect and serve faithfully and honestly. We can never repay them for that,” District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said.
