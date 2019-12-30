Westmoreland County will be increasing court costs for criminal defendants in 2020.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, eight different fees will be increased by roughly 2%, according to court officials.
Criminal defendants convicted in felony and misdemeanor cases will pay a $225.50 fee under the new fee schedule, an increase of $4.20.
Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline has the authority to increase court fees every three years. The increases were based on changes to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
Pretrial fees for defendants enrolled in the Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition (ARD) program will increase as well. ARD is a jail diversionary program for first-time, nonviolent offenders and those convicted of summary offenses. Fees to file appeals of Court of Common Pleas cases and summary convictions will also increase, along with fees for general court filings.
Fees collected by the Clerk of Courts office are split between the state and county governments, with money allocated to the county being used for general government operations.
The office collected more than $6.2 million in court costs, fines and restitution payments in 2018 and is expected to finish 2019 with similar collections.
