GREENSBURG – Samantha Dull of Ligonier has been named as the Westmoreland Conservation District’s erosion control specialist, and Christina Edwards-McCune of Trafford as its West Nile virus program technician.
Dull is a 2019 environmental science graduate of St. Vincent College, and currently is working toward a master’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Arizona.
Previously, she worked for more than two years in conservation in Indiana County, handling many of the same responsibilities she now performs at the Westmoreland Conservation District, including reviewing construction plans and inspecting construction sites to ensure that erosion and stormwater are adequately controlled. Controlling erosion and stormwater runoff is important because it prevents pollution from getting into nearby streams and waterways.
Dull’s other prior professional experience includes work as a laboratory technician, testing water samples in accordance with the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection’s standards.
In her free time, she enjoys fishing, gardening and playing with her dog Ellie.
Edwards-McCune has a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies (fisheries and wildlife biology concentration) from California University of Pennsylvania.
Her professional experience includes work as a fish and wildlife technician with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and, most recently, as a fisheries biologist aide with the southwestern region of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
In her work with the Westmoreland Conservation District, she will routinely collect mosquito and tick samples from locations throughout the county and send them to the state Department of Environmental Protection for analysis. She also will help area residents learn what they can do to reduce mosquito and tick populations, and the threat of the diseases they carry.
Outside of work, Edwards-McCune enjoys fishing, hunting, and hiking with her husband and dog.
The Westmoreland Conservation District was established in 1949, when local farmers, seeking help to conserve their soil and water resources, approached the county commissioners. As the county has grown and changed in the 73 years since then, the district has responded with new programs to help protect the quality of the county’s natural wealth – its soils, forests, streams and open space – as well as its valuable, productive farmland. In addition to its science-based efforts, the district serves as a clearinghouse for conservation information. The district is located in a restored 1800s-era barn at 218 Donohoe Road, Greensburg. It maintains a website at westmorelandconservation.org.
