Westmoreland County commissioners presented a preliminary budget Thursday that doesn’t include a tax increase or cuts to any services, however the budget is expected to be trimmed by the commissioners before a final budget is approved next month.
“We will really need to dig in and go through it line by line,” reminded Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher. “We have not done that yet.”
The proposed $365.5 million budget, and most likely the final spending plan, will hold the tax rate at 21.49 mills. The millage was last increased at the end of 2019. Each mill generates approximately $4 million in revenue for the county.
In 2022, general operating revenues are anticipated to be elevated by around $400,000 not because of raised taxes, but because of additional businesses moving into the county’s industrial parks, according to Commissioner Doug Chew.
However, the preliminary budget shows expenses will surpass events by an estimated $10.5 million. To balance out the budget, the commissioners will look to an expected $17 million surplus at the end of 2021.
The county has a strong bottom line with a substantial amount of money in the bank as a result of last year’s CARES Act grant programs and this year due to allocations through the American Rescue Plan’s coronavirus relief funding, according to Commissioner Sean Kertes.
In addition to $30 million still in the bank from rent relief programs, the county has about half of the $105 million it was allocated earlier this year as part of the ARP. The balance of that rant is expected early next year. However, those funds are not part of the spending for general county operations reflected in the preliminary budget. Those funds are specifically identified for use as COVID-related expenses, water and sewer projects and broadband expansion.
Several members of the grassroots citizen group Voice of Westmoreland attended and weighed in on how the county should spend its ARP funds during the public comment section of the commissioner’s meeting, which was held in the lobby of the courthouse due to a scheduling conflict with the commissioner’s meeting room.
After work to trim the preliminary budget, the commissioners will vote to adopt a final budget at its regular meeting on Dec. 16.
In addition, the commissioners hired Complete Healthcare Resources-Eastern as a consulting management firm to assist with the operation of the county-owned Westmoreland Manor at the meeting.
The company, which ran the nursing home for 20 years before being replaced in 2014, will be paid $30,000 per month in 2022 under a three-year contract. The monthly payments will decrease to $25,000 in the second and third years of the contract.
Manor administrator Abby Testa and her staff will continue to run the facility with the consultant firm serving in a secondary backup role, according to the commissioners.
With a background in healthcare, Chew has a unique perspective on the kinds of things that come up above and beyond the day-to-day operations of a facility.
“I can tell you things change so quickly and so regularly. And although Abby and her team are excellent and we have great confidence in leadership in the current team, those changes are coming all the time so it’s useful to have an outside group who specializes in finding those changes and bringing those pieces those information to the current leadership team,” he said.
