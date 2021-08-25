The former county election bureau director has filed a federal lawsuit against all three county commissioners that states she was “scapegoated,” belittled and discriminated against before she was fired without adequate cause.
JoAnn Sebastiani, 63, former director of the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, was fired in June after a tumultuous 10 months on the job for what commissioners claimed was a series of performance errors and office leadership failures that led to problems during the November 2020 presidential election and May 2021 primary.
According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, Sebastiani suffered routine criticism of her work from commissioners, who blamed her for staff mistakes and refused to take responsibility for their roles in the problems that arose both before and after elections.
She also accuses the commissioners of political coercion and claimed the secretary of one commissioner even ordered her to switch her voter registration from Democrat to Republican.
Commissioner Sean Kertes’ secretary “then told plaintiff that, if anyone asked why she switched parties, to say that it was because she did not like that the Democratic vice presidential candidate was African-American,” Sebastiani said in the lawsuit.
Sebastiani spent five years as deputy director of the county’s tax office before she was hired to run the election bureau last August. She claims in the lawsuit that she was assured her inexperience in running elections would not be an issue, but that her own staff undermined her. Recommendations made to the commissioners by Sebastiani were ignored and that she was blamed for problems caused by private vendors, other employees and elected officials, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, she accused county leaders of mistreating her. She said she was subjected to verbal abuse for speech and memory issues that were caused by a concussion she received while on the job in the tax office in 2018. Two years before taking the job in the election office, Sebastiani said a fall in the county parking lot left her with a concussion and broken nose. She said she was berated and insulted for the lingering after effects from the accident, which got worse during her time in the job, and denied workers’ compensation by the commissioners.
In March, she said she was distraught and anxious about the lack of support and requested a transfer back to the tax office. That request was denied, Sebastiani said in the lawsuit, because they needed to address the personnel issues in the office and wanted to build the office around her.
In June, the commissioners announced a reorganization in the election office that included the hiring of four middle managers and the launching of a job search for a new director, although Sebastiani’s firing wasn’t confirmed by commissioners until July.
Sebastiani is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.
The county commissioners released a statement Tuesday that the county wouldn’t be able to comment on the pending litigation with Sebastiani.
Currently, the office is being run by Scott Ross, the county’s information systems department head. Public Works Director Greg McCloskey, who prior to the May primary was temporarily reassigned to help Sebastiani, is also assisting with the office.
